AAP says LPU situation under control as SIT examines incidents

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu said Monday that the situation at Lovely Professional University was under control and that a Special Investigation Team was examining the incidents, as the government focused on student safety and the investigation.

Pannu said the matter was sensitive because LPU involved students from Punjab, other states and other countries. He said the government’s priority was the safety of every student studying in Punjab and that the SIT should be allowed to complete its work and establish the facts.

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He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to personally visit LPU and assess the situation. According to Pannu, the DGP visited the university, while senior police officers continued engaging with students and student leaders to understand what had happened and bring the situation under control.

Pannu also referred to the LPU and Chitkara University incidents, saying police did not use batons or pellet guns against students even when the highway was blocked. He said the students were treated like the police’s own sons and daughters.

SIT to establish facts Pannu said the SIT was examining both the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the unrest. He said information emerging from the investigation would be shared with the public through senior Punjab Police officers and the government.

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“We should allow the SIT to complete its investigation. Whatever information emerges will be shared with the people through senior Punjab Police officers and the government,” Pannu said.

He said the government would ensure students’ concerns were heard and that the matter was investigated fairly. At the same time, he said those responsible for vandalism and damage to government or private property would face action according to law.

Pannu said the SIT would establish responsibility on the basis of evidence. The release did not provide details of the alleged property damage or the number of people involved in the incidents. No timeline either for completion of the investigation was provided by the government release.

Safety remains priority Pannu highlighted students arriving from across India and other countries, including students from Jammu and Kashmir pursuing nursing and other courses.

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He also criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of politicising a sensitive issue involving students.

Addressing videos circulating on social media that allegedly showed armed outsiders entering the university, Pannu said senior police officers had clarified that the people shown were not unidentified attackers.

Pannu said the government would continue to handle the matter while the SIT establishes the facts and authorities keep the public informed. He also said those responsible for vandalism would face action under the law.