AAP says police stopped Kejriwal's march to PM's residence over E20 petition

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police prevented him and around 100 supporters from marching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to submit a petition seeking the withdrawal of the E20 petrol policy.

Party claims over 2.33 lakh signatures submitted through police The party said the delegation was carrying a petition signed by 2,33,238 people opposing the fuel blend. According to AAP, Kejriwal and other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped and demanded that the Prime Minister meet them. The party alleged that police informed the delegation that the Prime Minister would not meet them and later took custody of the petitions, following which the protest ended.

There was no immediate response from the Prime Minister's Office or Delhi Police on the allegations made by the party.

AAP reiterates demand for withdrawal of E20 policy Addressing reporters after the protest, Kejriwal said the party had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister about a month ago to discuss concerns over E20 petrol but had not received any response.

He alleged that the Centre was continuing with the policy despite concerns over its impact on vehicle mileage and engine components. Referring to statements made in Parliament, Kejriwal claimed the government had acknowledged that E20 could reduce mileage and affect certain engine parts, while continuing with its implementation.

Kejriwal also repeated his allegation that the policy was linked to pressure from the United States, claiming India was being compelled to import ethanol from the US. He urged the Centre to withdraw the policy and said the party would continue its campaign if the demand was not accepted. The Centre has not commented on these allegations.

The AAP leader said the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the E20 policy. He added that AAP legislators in Gujarat, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir would also introduce similar resolutions in their respective assemblies, although he acknowledged that the party did not have a majority in those states.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised the police action, alleging that a large police deployment had been made to stop the march despite the participation of around 100 people. He also accused the Centre of ignoring public opinion despite more than 2.33 lakh people signing the petition.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reiterated the party's demand that consumers should have the option of purchasing either E20 or pure petrol at fuel stations. He also called for a reduction in E20 prices to account for what the party described as lower mileage and reduced energy content.