AAP seeks meeting with Delhi Police commissioner, flags concerns over violent crime

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that law and order in Delhi has deteriorated and accused the BJP government and the Delhi Police of failing to curb violent crime. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, sought an appointment with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha to discuss public safety issues and what he described as gaps in policing.

Kumar referred to a recent incident in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, where he said a father was shot dead when he intervened to protect his minor son during an assault. He said the episode pointed to a broader concern that people who step in to stop fights or violence are also being targeted.

He also cited a separate incident from Trilokpuri in which, he said, a lawyer who intervened during a confrontation was shot and survived. Kumar said such incidents were contributing to fear among residents and raised questions about deterrence and enforcement on the ground.

Kumar claimed that extortion calls and violent crimes were being reported across the city and alleged that murders were occurring frequently. He cited reports of multiple murders in a single day and said a large number of killings had taken place since the start of the year. These figures were presented as part of his criticism of the government and police response.

He linked the issue to Delhi’s status as the national capital, which hosts national and international events, and argued that recurring reports of shootings and killings could damage the city’s image. Kumar also criticised what he described as delayed police action in certain cases, citing a recent incident in Dwarka and alleging that formal action gathered pace only after public attention on social media.

The AAP legislator accused the Delhi government of focusing on political messaging rather than addressing public safety concerns. He urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to prioritise crime control and said the administration should focus on improving law-and-order outcomes.

Kumar said AAP MLAs had repeatedly sought time to meet the police commissioner but had not been given an appointment. He argued that Opposition legislators should be able to share information and public grievances with senior police leadership, and called on the commissioner to “rise above politics” and hold a meeting with elected representatives.

Law and order in Delhi is handled by the Delhi Police, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, while the elected Delhi government is responsible for a separate set of departments and civic functions. Political contestation over accountability for policing has been a recurring issue in the capital.