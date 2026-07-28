AAP seeks Satyam Pandit's arrest over alleged assault on two minors after Jantar Mantar protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of a man identified as Satyam Pandit, alleging that he assaulted two minor boys returning from a protest at Jantar Mantar. The party said it has submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police and warned that it would approach the court if action is not taken.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, met New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma and handed over a written complaint regarding the incident, according to a party press release.

AAP alleges assault, communal abuse against minors Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said a video that has been circulating on social media allegedly shows Satyam Pandit and several others stopping two boys from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who were returning home after attending a protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to Bharadwaj, one of the boys is 16 years old. He alleged that the accused abused the minors, assaulted them and attempted to provoke communal tension by making remarks related to religion. He further claimed that the victims told the party that the group accompanying the accused appeared to be carrying weapons.

Bharadwaj said Delhi Police had earlier stated that it had not received any formal complaint in the matter. He said the written complaint has now been submitted to Parliament Street police station, leaving no scope for such an explanation.

"We have formally submitted the complaint, naming both the victims and the accused. The DCP has assured us that legal action will be taken. We expect the accused to be arrested at the earliest. If no action follows, we will move the court," Bharadwaj said.

AAP seeks probe into pellet gun use during July 20 protest Bharadwaj also referred to the alleged use of pellet guns during a protest held on July 20, demanding an inquiry into who authorised their use and why, according to him, information about the incident remained undisclosed for several days.

He alleged that a protester injured by pellets had been admitted to AIIMS on the same day, making the incident known to authorities. He said there should be an investigation into both the alleged authorisation of pellet firing and the delay in the matter coming to light.

Responding to a question regarding the Supreme Court, Bharadwaj said institutions such as the judiciary and the police should continue protecting the rights of ordinary citizens so that people do not feel compelled to take to the streets.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also urged Delhi Police to take immediate action against the accused. He alleged that the attack on the two minors reflected an attempt to spread communal hatred and said strict legal action should be taken.