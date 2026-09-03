AAP steps in to support Ballia girl Ragini, promises artificial leg for schooling

The Aam Aadmi Party has stepped in to support seven-year-old Ragini from Ballia, who has continued attending school despite losing one leg in an accident when she was just six months old. On the directions of AAP Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, party state spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra, Ballia district president Pradeep Yadav and general secretary Anjani Tiwari visited her home on Wednesday and provided a wheelchair, crutches, stationery and ₹25,000 in financial assistance. Singh also spoke to Ragini and her family and assured them of further support.

Girl travelled 400 metres to school on one leg Ragini lives in Ranipur of Dighera gram sabha in Maniyar block. Despite losing one leg as an infant, she continued her education and would travel about 400 metres from home to school by hopping on her remaining leg. Singh described her determination as both moving and inspirational, saying her physical disability should not stand in the way of her education or future.

Singh interacted with Ragini through a video call, asked about her well-being and encouraged her to study and move ahead in life. He said children struggling because of a lack of resources needed support and that Ragini’s smile and future were more important than any electoral victory.

The party said the assistance provided on Wednesday was intended to offer immediate relief and make Ragini’s journey to school easier. The wheelchair and crutches will give her greater mobility while the stationery will support her education.

Party to take Ragini to ALIMCO in Kanpur Singh said the assistance was only the beginning and announced that the party would arrange an artificial leg for Ragini. Party workers will take her to the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in Kanpur for the required process. The initiative is aimed at helping her stand and walk with greater independence and continue attending school.

Mishra praised Singh’s intervention and said it had strengthened the spirit of service among party workers. He said the party, under Singh’s guidance, would remain prepared to assist people from disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.