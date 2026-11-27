The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a state-wide political campaign in Goa, linking the cost-of-living burden on households with allegations of corruption and political defections. The ‘Mhargai Mukti Yatra’, flagged off on Constitution Day by former Delhi chief minister and AAP Goa in-charge Atishi, is scheduled to travel from south Goa to north Goa. The party is presenting the march as an outreach exercise built around a package of six guarantees, including free electricity, monthly assistance for women and expanded access to healthcare.

AAP has framed the campaign around a promise of ₹15,000 in monthly benefits for every family, as stated in its launch announcement. The six guarantees listed by the party are 300 units of free electricity, ₹3,000 per month for every woman, health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh, free bus travel for women, a sports ground in every village and the scrapping of Section 39A. The announcement did not provide details on the eligibility criteria, implementation schedule or the calculation of the projected monthly family benefit.

Household costs take centre stage The first day of the march combined religious observance, public outreach and a protest over electricity charges. It began with prayers at the historic Mallikarjun Temple and continued with a roadshow. AAP leaders also met dialysis patients, bringing healthcare concerns into the campaign's public engagements.

Electricity costs emerged as a prominent issue during the launch. Residents burned their electricity bills in protest against what they described as high power charges. Some participants vowed not to pay their bills until an AAP government made electricity free in Goa. The protest gave the party an opportunity to connect its promise of 300 free units with an immediate household expense.

The healthcare guarantee, meanwhile, proposes insurance cover of ₹10 lakh. Alongside it, AAP has promised free bus travel for women and a sports ground in every village. The party's monthly assistance proposal for women is set at ₹3,000. These commitments place household support and public services at the centre of the campaign's stated agenda.

BJP faces Atishi's allegations Atishi used the launch to target the BJP, accusing it of buying legislators with money belonging to Goans. Her allegation tied the yatra's anti-defection message to a wider political attack on the ruling party. The campaign is also directed against corruption, which AAP has identified alongside inflation and defections as its principal concerns.

The first day's programme ended with an overnight stay at the home of a tribal family. AAP described the stay as a way to begin the yatra by listening to people. The party's meetings with dialysis patients and its engagement with electricity consumers were also presented as part of this approach.

The march is expected to take the party's campaign from the southern part of Goa to the north. Its programme combines local outreach with a set of state-level promises on power, healthcare, women's welfare, transport and village infrastructure. The launch announcement, however, did not specify how the proposed benefits would be funded or when they would be introduced.