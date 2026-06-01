AAP Targets Goa Land Policy, Pledges Review of Projects Approved Under Section 39(A)

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has sharpened his criticism of Goa's land-use policies, alleging that the current framework disproportionately benefits developers while creating environmental and livelihood concerns for local communities.

Kejriwal joined an ongoing protest in Karapur-Sarvan village on Sunday, where residents are opposing a proposed housing project. During the visit, he questioned approvals granted under Section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning Act and argued that development decisions should be subject to greater public consultation.

The AAP leader claimed that large-scale residential projects approved through land-use changes could have long-term implications for agriculture, groundwater recharge systems and ecological sustainability in the state. He also alleged that the benefits of such projects accrue primarily to developers and landowners rather than local communities.

Positioning the issue as a broader governance challenge, Kejriwal said an AAP government would repeal Section 39(A) and review permissions granted under it. He further stated that future projects should proceed only after obtaining the consent of affected communities and Gram Sabhas.

AAP Goa in-charge Atishi echoed those concerns, arguing that environmental protection and land-use decisions should be prioritised over commercial interests. She accused the state government of facilitating large-scale land conversions that, according to her, threaten Goa's environmental character.

The BJP government has not publicly responded to the allegations made during the protest. However, the debate over land conversion, urban expansion and environmental protection is emerging as a significant political issue in Goa, where competing visions of development are likely to feature prominently in future electoral campaigns.