AAP targets Gujarat budget, alleges gaps in welfare spending

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 21 criticised the Gujarat government’s 2026–27 budget, with party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that it offered little relief for households and did not adequately address spending needs in areas such as education, healthcare, roads, agriculture, and employment.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said AAP leaders had examined the budget and found “nothing” for a range of social groups, including farmers, traders, women and youth. He argued that state budgets have a direct impact on household finances because they shape the cost of services and the direction of public spending.

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP’s long tenure in Gujarat had led to political complacency, claiming that the ruling party believed voters had limited alternatives. He further claimed that the Congress, the principal opposition party in the state, was “in the BJP’s pocket”, without presenting evidence. The Congress did not immediately respond to Kejriwal’s allegation at the time of publication.

In his remarks, Kejriwal repeatedly compared Gujarat’s governance record with AAP’s tenure in Punjab, where the party has been in power since 2022. He said the Punjab government had introduced a health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh per family and cited it as an example of what, in his view, could be replicated by other states. He also claimed improvements in power supply, irrigation coverage and roads in Punjab during AAP’s tenure.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who accompanied Kejriwal at the press conference, echoed the criticism of the Gujarat budget and argued that public funds should translate into visible improvements in services such as roads, schools and hospitals. Mann also referred to AAP’s earlier tenure in Delhi, stating that the party had prioritised expenditure on education and public health during that period.

The Gujarat government’s budget for 2026–27 has a total outlay of ₹4,08,053 crore, according to the state government’s budget portal. The same portal lists major allocations that include ₹63,184 crore for the Education Department, ₹25,403 crore for Health and Family Welfare, and ₹29,709 crore for the Roads and Buildings Department, among other sector-wise heads.

In response to criticism of the budget, Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma described the outlay as a growth and welfare-focused plan, and said it was presented without new taxes. He said the budget aimed to support “the poor, youth, farmers, and women” and was built around a framework covering areas such as technology, transformation, tourism, trust and transparency, according to remarks reported from a BJP press briefing in Gandhinagar.