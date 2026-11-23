The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to use its 14th foundation day on November 26 to begin a statewide mobilisation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with a rally in Moga bringing together national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and all 71 candidates announced so far. The party expects supporters from all 117 constituencies to attend, turning the event into a platform to present its government’s record and signal its election priorities.

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The gathering will also include constituency in-charges, giving the party an opportunity to place its declared candidates and local organisation alongside its senior leadership. AAP won 92 of Punjab’s 117 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections and formed the government under Mann. The November 26 event is expected to set out how the party plans to seek another mandate.

A statewide political pitch Moga’s location in the Malwa region is central to the choice of venue. The district is connected to Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Barnala, while routes through Jalandhar provide access to Doaba. The party is seeking to use the rally to send a message beyond Malwa, reaching voters and workers across Majha and Doaba as well.

Punjab’s 117 constituencies are distributed across three regions: 69 in Malwa, 23 in Doaba and 25 in Majha. AAP has announced candidates for 71 seats, or about 61% of the total, and has finalised nominees for all four constituencies in Moga district. The rally will bring those candidates together as the party advances candidate selection and organisational preparations.

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Governance and next steps The party is expected to highlight initiatives of the Mann government, including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, free treatment of up to ₹10 lakh, government schools and employment-related measures. Its leadership is also expected to outline a development roadmap for Punjab for the next five years.

Kejriwal and Mann sharing the stage will bring the party’s national leadership and its state government into a joint campaign setting. Their speeches are expected to address the government’s work as well as issues concerning farmers, young people, women, education and healthcare. Operational details and schedules were not provided yet.

The statewide rally will therefore combine a review of the government’s nearly five-year tenure with an outline of the party’s priorities for another term. Its scale, the presence of all 71 announced candidates and participation from across Punjab will offer a public indication of AAP’s organisational readiness as the state moves towards the 2027 contest.

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