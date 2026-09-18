AAP to launch statewide Punjab outreach ahead of 2027 polls, Sisodia says

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a statewide door-to-door campaign in Punjab on September 20, with 2,68,553 booth committee members set to visit households and highlight the work of the Bhagwant Mann government, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

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The campaign will be accompanied by a membership drive, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will participate in the outreach in Dhuri. Mann is also scheduled to release the party’s election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19, according to Sisodia.

AAP expands grassroots outreach Addressing a press conference with Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Sisodia said Punjab has 25,332 booths and that the campaign would be conducted through booth committees.

“The Bhagwant Mann government has completed four-and-a-half years in office and has fulfilled all the election promises made in 2022,” Sisodia said, according to the party release. He said booth committee members would take the government’s work and achievements to households.

Sisodia said the campaign would discuss issues concerning farmers, education, private schools, youth, traders and women. He said farmers had benefited from canal water and daytime electricity supply, while children in government schools were receiving better facilities and opportunities. He also said the government had taken steps to prevent private schools from overcharging parents.

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The AAP leader said youth were being provided employment opportunities and sports facilities, while traders were benefiting from what he described as an honest government.

Claims on schemes, past governments Sisodia said the Mann government had fulfilled its guarantees relating to electricity and water. He claimed every fulfilled guarantee had resulted in an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh for an average Punjab family. AAP made this claim in its release.

He said the door-to-door campaign would also highlight what he described as the financial difficulties and drug problem associated with previous governments, so that voters could compare their record with the Mann government’s work.

Announcing the membership drive, Sisodia said AAP volunteers would connect with people and take the government’s work directly to them. Aman Arora said it was the responsibility of the party and its 2.68 lakh volunteers to take the government’s work to households.

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Arora also claimed that AAP would be re-elected in 2027 with a larger mandate than in 2022. Arora made this political claim.

The campaign is scheduled to begin on September 20, with Mann participating in Dhuri. The party’s election campaign pamphlet is scheduled to be released in Ludhiana on September 19, according to Sisodia today.