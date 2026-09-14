AAP-GFP poster raises prospect of third front in Goa ahead of 2027 polls

A joint poster put up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) has sparked a political debate in Goa months before the February 2027 assembly elections, with the two parties signalling a possible alternative to the BJP and Congress.

The poster says, “Congress & BJP cheated you twice. Don’t let them cheat you the 3rd time.” The message targets both of Goa’s traditional political rivals and seeks to frame AAP and GFP as a non-BJP, non-Congress option for voters.

Poster points to emerging political alignment The development comes amid reports of discussions between AAP and GFP over a possible alliance before the assembly elections. There have also been discussions around broader political cooperation under a possible “Goa First” arrangement.

Goa’s electoral contest has traditionally revolved around the BJP and Congress, although regional parties and newer political players have altered the equation in recent elections. AAP emerged as one of those players in the 2022 assembly elections, winning two seats and securing around 6.77% of the vote.

AAP’s sitting MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva represent Benaulim and Velim, respectively. Both constituencies are in South Goa. GFP president Vijai Sardesai represents Fatorda, also in South Goa.

This gives any possible AAP-GFP understanding a significant geographical base in the southern part of the state. AAP is also working to expand its organisational presence in North Goa, which could help the party seek a broader statewide footprint in the 2027 election.

Alliance could reshape opposition vote AAP and GFP have sought to distinguish themselves from both the BJP and Congress. AAP has regularly raised issues such as employment, the environment, land and local interests while targeting the BJP government. Congress, meanwhile, is seeking to consolidate its position as the principal opposition to the BJP.

A formal understanding between AAP and GFP could therefore have an impact on the distribution of opposition votes. If the parties agree on seat sharing and a common programme, the election could develop into a multi-cornered contest rather than the traditional BJP-Congress fight.

The joint poster appears to be part of that effort to establish a distinct political narrative. Its message that voters should not allow the BJP and Congress to “cheat” them for a third time directly pitches the two parties against the established political alternatives.

However, the poster by itself does not confirm a formal electoral alliance. The two parties would still need to settle issues such as seat sharing, a common campaign strategy and the scope of their cooperation before the 2027 polls.