AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah over Ayodhya visit, says Ram Mandir used for votes

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah had not visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya since the consecration ceremony despite repeatedly invoking Lord Ram and the temple in public speeches.

At a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that 891 days had passed since the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony and alleged that Shah had referred to the Ram Mandir more than 42 times in speeches and interviews during this period.

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“During these 891 days, Amit Shah has referred to the Ram Mandir more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews, and on most occasions sought votes in the name of Prabhu Shri Ram and the Ram Mandir,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal asked Shah five questions, including why he had not visited the temple and whether he believed “Shri Ramchandra Ji is Bhagwan”.

He further alleged that the BJP had used Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma for “power and money”.

“For decades, they have used the name of Bhagwan Ram only to come to power,” he said.

Kejriwal also highlighted religious and cultural initiatives undertaken by the AAP government in Punjab, including “Bhajan Sandhyas” and free pilgrimage schemes. He said a grand Lav-Kush temple would be built in Amritsar.

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The BJP did not immediately respond to the remarks.