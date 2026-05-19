AAP’s Sanjay Singh launches Uttar Pradesh march focused on jobs, social justice

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched the fifth phase of the party’s ‘Rozgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra in Uttar Pradesh, positioning the campaign around unemployment, social justice and rising living costs.

The march began from Commissioner Park in Meerut and is scheduled to continue till May 20, covering parts of western Uttar Pradesh before concluding in Ghaziabad, according to party leaders.

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Addressing supporters at the launch event, Singh alleged that repeated paper leak incidents in recruitment and entrance examinations, including NEET, had adversely affected students and job aspirants across the country.

The AAP leader said the padyatra sought to raise concerns related to employment opportunities, recruitment processes, inflation and the condition of small traders and street vendors.

Opposition attacks over economy and governance Singh criticised the BJP-led Centre over rising petrol and diesel prices and alleged that the burden of inflation was falling on ordinary citizens.

He also referred to recent electoral roll revision exercises, alleging irregularities in some states and calling for fair and transparent election processes.

On social justice, Singh said caste discrimination and incidents involving Dalits continued to remain a concern in several parts of the country.

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The AAP MP appealed to unemployed youth, contractual workers and grassroots workers to join the campaign, which the party said would continue in multiple phases across Uttar Pradesh.

Party leaders said the first day of the march concluded near Brahmpuri Metro Station in Meerut after passing through several localities in the city.