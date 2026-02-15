Absolutely loved ‘Dhurandhar’, cast and crew smashed it: Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor heaped praises on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster hit, "Dhurandhar", and called it his "current favourite" movie.

Released on December 5, 2025, the film featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The film broke many records and emerged as the highest-earning single-language Hindi film in India with India nett collections crossing a massive ₹1,000 crore.

Kapoor went live on Instagram on Saturday through the account of his lifestyle brand, Ark, during which he interacted with fans and followers. When asked about the film, Kapoor went on to praise the project and said the entire cast delivered a commendable performance.

"The last current favourite movie I saw was 'Dhurandhar', and I absolutely loved it. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies," the actor said.

"My current favourite songs I'm listening to are all the amazing tracks from 'Dhurandhar', that's right up there," he added.

Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, it centres on an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers. The makers are also set to release the sequel on March 19.

Kapoor also talked about his upcoming releases and expansion plans of his brand. He said after a three-year wait period, he will have back-to-back movie releases, starting with "Ramayana" from Nitesh Tiwari this Diwali.

"My next release is 'Ramayana', which is coming out in Diwali, and after that will be 'Love & War'. That's what my next two releases are. I've been working very hard on the projects that I'm part of," he said.

Kapoor said working on "Love & War", which reunites the actor with the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been an "amazing experience" for him. "It blows my mind that a director for four decades is best at what he does. It is special," the 43-year-old actor said, without divulging the timeline of the release of "'Love & War'".

Billed as an ambitious cinematic event, "Ramayana" features Kapoor as Lord Ram, "KGF" star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

On a query about "Ramayana" releasing around his daughter Raha's birthday, Kapoor simply called it a "beautiful coincidence".

"Love & War" also features Kapoor's actor wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking about the delayed release of his movies, Kapoor, whose last work was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film "Animal", said "good things take time" and added that he is hoping audiences will enjoy those films when they arrive on the big screen.

"It's my bad luck that when I start a movie usually people finish movies in four to six months but my films take a long time. I hope when it releases you forget all that time that it has taken. But I assure you that I'm working very hard for two-three years on the movies that I'm doing."

Kapoor also said he will soon begin work on "Brahmastra" and "Animal 2".

"'Brahmastra 2' is in the works, should happen soon. We will start shooting very soon. 'Animal Park' will start mid next year," he informed.

Responding to a fan query about the possibility of "Rockstar 2" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2", Kapoor said not every film can be turned into a sequel.

"Lots of you want part two of my films, but there are newer stories and directors to work with," he said, adding, "I don't think we've cracked a script of 'Rockstar 2'. But if Imtiaz Ali (director) cracks a good to take forward the story of Jordan, it will be exciting."

On "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2", Kapoor said, "The film had the perfect end, so I don't think it warrants part two. But maybe another film comes with a similar genre, which you guys will hopefully love."

On his brand, ARKS, Kapoor said he hopes it becomes a popular and loved brand.