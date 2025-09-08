ACME Solar Holdings places order of 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Monday said it has placed an order of 2 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with leading global energy system supplier - Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co., Ltd through POSCO International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co, Ltd.

The order will be delivered in phases over next six to 10 months and would be deployed across ACME Solar’s FDRE (Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy) and standalone BESS projects, scheduled for commissioning over the next 12 to 18 months.

"With this latest order, ACME Solar's cumulative BESS procurement surpasses 5 GWh, following a previous order of 3.1 GWh BESS placed in July 2025. This strategic purchase will ensure timely availability of the BESS system, playing a key role in de-risking project commissioning timelines & accelerating overall project delivery," Nikhil Dhingra, CEO of ACME Solar said.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

According to Jason Lee, Director of Posco International, "This is a big step forward for us to the Indian market which is the most promising BESS market in the world. With this opportunity we will diversify our partnership with the market leading enterprise, ACME, and enlarge our biz activities in India."

"Based on this agreement, our company will further contribute to the expansion of energy efficiency initiatives in the Indian market and establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth," Lu TianJun, General Manager of Lishen said.

Lishen is China’s first lithium-ion battery R&D firm and manufacturer, with 27 years of business legacy and experience.

China FAW Group Import and Export Co, Ltd is the trading arm of China FAW Group, the country’s first automobile manufacturer and one of its largest state-owned automotive companies.