ACME Solar Holdings secures ₹2,491 cr refinancing facility

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has secured a ₹2,491 crore long-term refinancing facility to reduce the cost of debt for renewable energy projects.

The refinancing of state counterparty projects has been secured from SBI and REC at a reduced weighted average interest rate of 8.8 per cent, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings, India's leading renewable energy (RE) company and flagship business of the diversified ACME Group, has secured ₹2,491 crore long term project finance facility for project life of 18- 20 years to refinance its existing debt facilities and reduce cost of financing of its 490 MW operational renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, according to the statement.

This has helped to improve the credit profile and obtain a higher credit rating for Andhra Pradesh and Punjab entities under a co-obligor structure, it stated.

This aligns well with the group's goal of credit upgrade and bringing overall interest costs down for all operational projects.

The operational track record for AP (160 MW) & Punjab (30 MW) Project is 9 years, and Rajasthan (300 MW) is 3 Years.

"The refinancing initiative aligns with our strategy to create an efficient capital structure while consistently reducing the cost of debt... The reduced cost of debt enables us to further strengthen our financial position as we pursue capacity growth over the next three years," said Purushottam Kejriwal, Chief Financial Officer of ACME Solar Holdings.