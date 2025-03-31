ACT Fibernet’s ACT Zippy offers hassle-free home Wi-Fi: Check out what’s new

A sluggish, unreliable internet connection can turn work, gaming, or streaming into a nightmare of endless buffering and dropped connections. Several homes struggle with Wi-Fi dead zones, buffering, and weak connections, especially with multiple devices connected. To cater to these commonly faced issues, ACT Fibernet has introduced its revolutionary AI-powered proprietary OS-- ACT Zippy. With this industry-first innovation, ACT Fibernet is changing the game with its cutting-edge technology, fiber connectivity, and advanced Wi-Fi solutions. It ensures your internet works smarter, faster, and more reliably than ever before.

Here are four ways ACT SmartWi-Fi® optimizes your network:

1. Smarter Wi-Fi, Zero Hassle Ever wondered why your Wi-Fi slows down in some rooms? That’s because traditional routers don’t adjust to your environment. ACT SmartWi-Fi®, powered by AI and ACT Zippy (a proprietary router OS), automatically scans your home for interferences and optimizes your connection in real-time. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or on a video call, ACT SmartWi-Fi® improves the in-home Wi-Fi experience on all devices and applications in any part of your house, 24x7.

2. ACT Mesh Routers Means No More Dead Zones It is extremely annoying when streaming is interrupted and the video call just freezes when you move from one room to the other in your house. Wi-Fi Dead zones can turn the internet experience into an infuriating ordeal, especially in larger homes. Traditional routers rely on a single access point, which means the farther you move away, the weaker your signal gets.

ACT Mesh Routers solve this by using multiple nodes that communicate with each other to create a unified, strong network. No matter where you are in your home, you’ll have reliable, high-speed connectivity. Modern homes are packed with smart gadgets. ACT Mesh Routers use MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple Input, Multiple Output) and Beamforming technology to handle multiple devices without slowing down speeds. It can connect upto 50 devices without causing any disruption.

3. The Future of High-Speed Wi-Fi Struggling with buffering videos, laggy gaming, or slow uploads? ACT SmartWi-Fi® eliminates these frustrations with its cutting-edge fiber-optic technology, delivering blazing-fast, uninterrupted internet for all your needs.

With symmetrical speeds, you get equal upload and download rates, making video calls, cloud backups, and large file transfers seamless. Plus, its intelligent band-switching technology automatically shifts between frequency bands, reducing interference and maintaining top speeds—even in crowded environments with multiple connected devices.

4. Smarter, Safer, and More Efficient Wi-Fi for Your Home Managing your home network shouldn’t be a challenge. ACT SmartWi-Fi® gives you complete control with intelligent features designed to enhance security, convenience, and performance.

With advanced parental controls, you can create custom profiles for each user, limiting access to certain websites or apps. This ensures a safe and secure online experience for your family, giving you peace of mind. The guest network feature allows you to set up a separate Wi-Fi connection for visitors, keeping your main network protected while still providing seamless internet access.

For an optimized experience, Quality of Service (QoS) technology lets you prioritize essential devices and applications, ensuring that gaming, video calls, and streaming always get the bandwidth they need for smooth, uninterrupted performance.

Final Word The internet is the backbone of modern life, and settling for anything less than seamless connectivity means compromising on work, entertainment, and productivity. ACT Fibernet is not just about delivering speed — it’s about eliminating dead zones, reducing lag, and ensuring an uninterrupted experience across all devices. Whether you're streaming in 4K, leading a crucial video call, battling it out in an online game, or simply browsing, ACT’s AI-powered SmartWi-Fi®, mesh technology, and high-speed fiber plans keep you connected without frustration.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.