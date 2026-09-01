Actor Anshuman Jhas Om Ka Hari gets titled Hari-Om

Actor Anshuman Jha's 'Om Ka Hari' gets titled 'Hari-Om'

PTI
Published1 Sep 2026, 10:27 AM IST
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Actor Anshuman Jhas Om Ka Hari gets titled Hari-Om
Actor Anshuman Jhas Om Ka Hari gets titled Hari-Om

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Actor Anshuman Jha-starrer "Om Ka Hari", also featuring Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan, has been retitled to "Hari-Om" and will release on September 18.

The film is directed by Harish Vyas and revolves around a stubborn father (Hari Prasad Sharma) in Bhopal and his independent-minded son (Om Prasad Sharma) as their conflicts begin in Bhopal and culminate in Varanasi, according to a press release.

The new title also corresponds to the film's central characters, with Yadav playing Hari and Jha playing Om.

The film completes the filmmaker's trilogy of films exploring love and the importance of expressing it. His debut feature, "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain" with Sanjay Mishra-Pankaj Tripathi and Anshuman Jha, explored the importance of saying "I love you" to your partner, even after decades of marriage, reminding us that love cannot simply be assumed - it needs to be expressed.

It was followed by "Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele", featuring Jha and Zarine Khan, among others.

"The film was originally going to be called 'Hari-Om ', but because we didn't get the title rights, we did the next best thing. Om & Hari are deeply spiritual words, culturally resonant with our great nation & Harish Vyas wanted to express the Father Vs Son dynamic through the names of the characters which is Om & Hari," Jha said in a statement.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Harish Vyas and Jha, following their previous films, "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain" and "Hum Bhi Akele".

It is produced by First Ray Films.

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HomeFocusActor Anshuman Jhas Om Ka Hari gets titled Hari-Om
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