Actor Idris Elba to star in and direct action-comedy film 'In Laws'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to feature in and direct the action-comedy film "In Laws", in which he will essay the role of Carson Hughes, a blacklisted secret agent who gets a shot at redemption.

The actor, who has been in projects such as "The Wire", "Luther", and "American Gangster", among others, started directing in 2018 with his film "Yardie". The upcoming film serves as his fourth directorial after "Yardie", "Above the Below " and "This Is How It Goes", which is currently in development stage, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is produced by the actor alongside Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard and Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures.

"Forced to team up with a young, by-the-book rookie, Carson must put aside their differences to stop a deadly plot. But as the unlikely duo races against the clock, they discover they have more in common than they ever imagined-including getting to a wedding neither can afford to miss, as long as they don't kill each other first," read the official logline of the film.

"Gina and I are really excited to make movies that make people laugh, and there's nothing I love more than a great buddy comedy. It's a genre I've always loved, and one we're excited to bring our own spin to," Elba said in a statement.