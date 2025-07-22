Actor Regena Cassandrra speaks about the art of intentional living, both on screen and off it

In the star-studded world of Indian cinema, where celebrities often take centre stage, actor Regena Cassandrra offers a down-to-earth and thoughtful perspective to stardom. Her journey reveals not just the careful work of an artist, but a deep commitment to living with purpose, both in her career and in her personal life. Known for taking on diverse roles across various languages, Cassandrra talks about her professional and personal life to Rushank Shah, promoter of Hubtown in the recent episode of Mint’s The Success Code. The actor offers a rare look into the conscious choices that guide her as an actress and as someone who cares deeply about making a positive impact on society.

Responsibility beyond the script Shah opened the conversation with a new interesting question: “What is stardom and why do movie stars exist?” Cassandrra calls it an identity and said: “Stardom is not something that is built in a day. It takes time to reach a peak.”

The conversation steered towards the responsibility of actors beyond mere performance, just as Shah’s responsibility as a developer towards the environment. She immediately broadened the lens, advocating for a universal sense of responsibility. “I think all of us have a certain responsibility with our actions,” she said, laying emphasis on the critical role of “awareness” while making the right cinematic choices.

She spoke about a recent film, Jaat, in which her character tears a police officer’s uniform in a scene. “Am I aware of the fact that I’m doing it? One hundred per cent yes,” she admitted, making the distinction between her personal ethical compass and the demands of her role. “Would I, as a human being, watch that and tolerate it? Maybe not, but as an audience, would I like it? It depends on the actor. Am I going to go and do the same thing to another female police officer or human being? No,” she said.

The art of making a choice Shah asked whether she selects roles for business or for the art behind it, Cassandrra replied it is “mostly the art of it. I’m here today in my career in this place, because of the fact that I pay more attention to the creative aspects of it. For me, the journey of a film is very very important, right from how people are being treated on set, what the entire environment is.”

This holistic perspective illuminates her dedication not only to the ultimate cinematic product but equally to the collaborative process and the well-being of every individual involved in its creation. It is about fostering an environment where creativity can truly flourish, built on respect and shared purpose.

Regena Cassandrra in conversation with Rushank Shah

On staying grounded As the spotlight on her grows brighter, staying grounded can become a challenge for public figures. The actor confidently attributes her steadfast ‘groundedness’ to a detached approach to her job.

Her ability to remain rooted, she believes, is deeply ingrained in her core values, instilled by a disciplined upbringing as an only child. Dispelling common assumptions of an only child’s pampered existence, Cassandrra vividly recalls her mother’s stern yet loving approach: “My upbringing was pretty tight – my mom’s go to line was, Spare the rod and spoil the child.”

This grounding is further fortified by some genuine and close personal relationships that she has built over the years. “None of my friends care about me being an actress. But they will still come with me for my premieres, shows and will be there to cheer me on from the sidelines... I don’t like the hype. The moment someone starts hyping me up, I’m just like, why?”

With an impressive career spanning across multiple languages and themes, what more does she want to add to her portfolio? “I’d be happy with more of the same things,” she quips, hinting at a strong desire to collaborate with a broader spectrum of directors and creative voices. She holds a firm conviction in the individual’s power to sculpt their own opportunities. “I think the only thing you have control over is what you do.”

Indian Cinema's Evolving Canvas: A Pan-Indian Horizon Cassandrra has been part of the film industry for 20 years and has been a first-hand witness to the two seismic shifts – social media and the blurring of borders between different language movies.

“Some of our biggest blockbusters weren't meant for a Hindi audience, and the other way around. In fact, in your own case, your audition tape was YouTube. You seem to be at the confluence of this shift in Indian cinema. What are the pros and cons of this shift?” Shah asked.

She views this ongoing transformation as an organic and inevitable progression. “I think that’s all a part of evolution. This is meant to happen because also at the end of the day, you are talking about cinema in terms of just films. But, if you break it down, and you come to look at it on the inside, you are seeing Hindi films back in the day… Many of the technicians shooting mainstream Bollywood films were from the South. So, there was always a confluence.”

The language barrier, she felt, started changing a lot more after OTT. “Once OTT really took over, everyone uses the word pan India so easily.” Far from perceiving it as a threat to regional cinematic identities, Cassandrra firmly believes it will lead to positive outcomes. “I think it’s going to actually get better, instead of it getting worse, because there has always been this whole language divide.”

While a foray into politics remains uncharted territory for now, Cassandrra expresses a profound and carefully considered interest in producing films.

Regena Cassandrra

The future: AI in acting The conversation then moved to the next 20 years and advancements in artificial intelligence and its implications for the entertainment industry. When Shah asked her what she feels about her digital avatar, she said: “You have no control over whatever’s on the internet. But, if it comes to that, then I would play the game. There’s no fear when I think about it. I think this industry is not going to just die like that. I think art at the end of the day is not just one thing.”

Her conviction lies in the enduring human need for authentic storytelling and connection, asserting that despite the increasing digitalisation, there will always be a fundamental and irreplaceable demand for human artistry.

The power of challenging roles Shah asked her about the “two roles that she would want to be known for”. According to Cassandrra, among her demanding roles, the portrayal of Mrinalini Sarabhai in the acclaimed seriesRocket Boys stands out as a profound experience for her. “Rocket Boys would be up there as one of the roles because it was the first time that I was playing somebody of this great stature and someone who brought science and art together. Playing Mrinalini Sarabhai, I was very nervous before my first take ..,” she said.

Preparing for this role was exhaustive and deeply immersive for her, as she signed up for online Bharatanatyam classes, studied Sarabhai’s book, and paid attention to even the minutest physical details. A deeply affirming moment arrived when Sarabhai’s daughter, Mallika Sarabhai, the series’ dance choreographer, expressed her genuine happiness that Cassandrra was portraying her mother.

This particular role compelled her to “cut off everything about myself as much as I could”, so she could get into the skin of the character. This is also something that she did in a Telugu psychological thriller, Awe, in which she played a drug-addict waitress. “It was very interesting. Everyone was so surprised that I decided to shave my hair off,” she said.

Making an impact Cassandrra spoke about her celebrity status not as an ultimate destination, but as a platform for social impact. “Absolutely not just as an actor, as a human being also,” she asserted, underscoring her responsibility to contribute positively to society. “I believe I have been given this platform for a reason… and because I have this platform, I feel like I should make the most of it.”

She sees her everyday self as a “representation of that actor”, working for larger social good. Among the causes she champions, urban development is an area where she collaborated with two organisations. As a trustee at the Aditya Mehta Foundation, she has helped empower individuals with physical disabilities through sports. “Last year, we had the Paralympics. We had the first Indian girl cyclist to get on the podium from the foundation,” she said.

Her dedication extended to the Democratic Sangha, a non-partisan group running a Rural Women’s Leadership Program in Telangana. This program aimed at empowering women to take up leadership roles. “These women do have a voice — they just don’t have a platform,” she said. These initiatives are an extension of her values, instilled by her upbringing, such as her mother teaching their domestic help’s daughter English. For Cassandrra, her platform serves as a valuable “microphone”, enabling her to share messages and contribute to a better society, showing how influence can be used to bring about societal change.

Watch the full episode now: