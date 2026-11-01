Actor Selma Blair issues apology for plane incident

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Actor Selma Blair issued an apology as she released a video on social media addressing the recent plane incident, which was followed by her arrest after she was accused of injuring flight attendants on a trip from Los Angeles to New York.

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Blair shared the post on her Instagram handle on Saturday and said she didn't intent to hurt people. "What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life," she said.

"And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry," she added.

Blair, 54, was detained by police after the Delta Air Lines jet parked at the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

She was arraigned on two counts of second-degree assault at a court in Queens, where her lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. It is not the first time Blair has had issues aboard a plane. In 2016, Blair apologised for making statements she later regretted during a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles. She said she had mixed alcohol with medication, causing her to black out.

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Blair had major roles in films including 1999's "Cruel Intentions," 2001's "Legally Blonde" and 2004's "Hellboy."

In recent years, she has advocated for disability rights after getting her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.