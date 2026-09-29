Actors America Ferrera and Michael Urie celebrate 20 years of 'Ugly Betty'

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (PTI) Actors America Ferrera and Michael Urie went down memory lane and shared a series of posts from their show "Ugly Betty" as it completed 20 years of release.

The show featured Ferrera as Betty and revolved around Betty Suarez, a smart and hardworking girl, who lands a job at a fashion magazine called Mode. Urie essayed the role of a fashion assistant, Marc St James.

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Released in 2006, the series ran for four seasons till 2010 and earned Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Emmy win for Ferrera for her role.

Ferrera shared a video on her Instagram handle on Monday, which featured a montage of clips from the show.

Urie shared a series of pictures. "Happy twentieth birthday, 'Ugly Betty'! 20 years ago, the world met Betty Suarez, her beautiful family, and her unlikely coworkers," he wrote. It also served as a breakthrough role for the actor.

"I couldn't have asked for a more perfect big break - the lifelong friendships and pride I carry with me from this job overwhelm me. The best part is, I get to talk about it all so much because people remember the show and still love it. Thank you to Silvio Horta," he added.

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The premiere of the ABC show drew over 10 million viewers, quickly becoming the top-rated series. It was based on the 1999 Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea", which itself has nearly 20 different adaptations globally.

It also starred Ana Ortiz as Hilda Suarez, Ashley Jensen as Christina McKinney and Christopher Gorham as Henry, an endearing accountant, among others.