Acute febrile illness tops claims under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

Punjab’s government hospitals are witnessing a rise in seasonal illnesses as humid weather and fluctuating temperatures lead to an increase in fever-related conditions, respiratory infections and stomach ailments.

Figures released by the State Health Agency (SHA) showed that acute febrile illness emerged as one of the largest categories under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. A total of 5,840 cases were recorded in the last four months, with claims amounting to ₹1.31 crore.

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Acute febrile illness refers to a sudden onset of fever caused by viral, bacterial or parasitic infections. Doctors said patients often reach hospitals with fever as the primary symptom while the underlying infection remains undetected in the early stage.

Water-borne and respiratory illnesses also reported The data further showed 1,396 cases of enteric fever involving claims worth ₹30.47 lakh. Pneumonia accounted for 377 cases and ₹11.06 lakh in claims, while acute bronchitis recorded 326 cases costing ₹9.24 lakh.

Cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya remained relatively low. Dengue recorded 12 cases, malaria three and chikungunya six. Heat stroke was reported in four cases.

Dr Vikas Goyal, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Patiala, said the rise in illnesses reflects the usual seasonal pressure seen every year. He said extreme heat often leads to fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, headaches and respiratory infections, particularly when people delay medical care.

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He said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana was providing relief to patients through cashless treatment facilities and helping them seek timely care without worrying about expenses.

Children most vulnerable during extreme heat Dr Shashi Kant Dhir, Professor and Head, Pediatrics, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, said infants and young children are especially vulnerable during periods of heat and humidity.

He advised parents to immediately seek medical attention if children show symptoms such as persistent fever, dehydration, repeated vomiting, breathing difficulty or seizures. He also stressed the need for awareness drives, hygiene education, vaccination and mosquito-control measures.