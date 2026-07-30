ADA acquires Algonomy, strengthening its intelligent growth platform for a  fully agentic experience

Singapore and Bengaluru July 30, 2026 - ADA, The Data and AI Experience Company, today announced it has completed acquisition of Algonomy, a leader in agentic decisioning for retail. The deal strengthens ADA’s intelligent growth platform with AI decisioning technology, closing the gap from data and insight to a fully agentic experience, and extending ADA's reach to 34 combined markets across APAC, the US, MENA, and Europe.

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Algonomy built on the legacy of Manthan and RichRelevance, is trusted by over 400 leading brands globally for delivering autonomous, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Together, the ADA and Algonomy complete a platform that understands the customers and acts for them. Every customer signal runs through a data foundation, where AI agents drive real-time decisions to determine the right price, offer, product, message and then delivers a personalized response across every touchpoint, simultaneously.

"We believe every customer touch point will be AI agent driven, and we are building the world’s most intelligent growth platform to power that world. With Algonomy, we add deep AI capabilities in personalization, merchandising and supply-chain intelligence, bringing us closer to our vision," said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA.

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“We started Algonomy twenty years ago on a single bet: that better decisions, made faster, would change what brands could do for the consumers of their products. Four hundred brands later, through several reinventions of this industry, the bet has held. ADA gives it a far bigger stage, and it comes at the precise moment decisioning stops advising and starts acting. I've never had appetite for watching a shift like this from the sidelines, and this is the one I am excited to help build, not just call,” said Atul Jalan, CEO of Algonomy

ADA CEO Srinivas Gattamneni & Algonomy CEO Atul Jalan

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After acquisition, clients retain full access to Algonomy products, solutions and teams while gaining from broader capabilities of ADA. The combined business now operates under the ADA brand worldwide.

ADA Team

About ADA ADA is the Data and AI Experience Company that designs, builds, and operates trusted, agentic AI experiences that drive measurable outcomes, combining AI Identity & Trust, AI-Powered Personalization & Commerce, and AI-Ready Data Stack Enablement Solutions. Headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia, with a 1,300-strong team serving 1,500 clients across Retail, CPG, FSI, and more, ADA helps enterprises unlock value from data and transform marketing and commerce into autonomous, agentic outcomes.

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Learn more: www.adaglobal.com

About Algonomy Algonomy helps consumer businesses maximize customer value by automating decisioning across their retail business lifecycle, with AI-enabled solutions for eCommerce, Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading brands, with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Our innovations have garnered recognition from top industry analysts such as IDC, Gartner and Forrester.

Learn more: www.algonomy.com

Media Relations and Inquiries Klara Grintal

Chief Marketing Officer, ADA

klara.grintal@adaglobal.com

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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