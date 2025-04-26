Aditi Ashok likely to make cut at Chevron Classic

The Woodlands (US), Apr 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a difficult second day at the Chevron Championship here as she finished with a round of two-over par 74.

Put alongside her first round even par 72, she was two-over for 36 holes and on the cut line.

Though there are nine players yet to finish the second round, Aditi should make the cut on the line.

Recent Epson Tour graduate Yan Liu held onto the top spot at the end of the second round as Haeran Ryu slipped down the order to tied sixth.

Yan Liu played even par for the day as she made three bogeys and a rare albatross on the front nine. On the back nine Liu dropped a bogey on the 17th and picked a birdie on the 18th.

Lindy Duncan moved up 32 places with a round of 5 under par to sit at tied second alongside Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo and Hyo Joo Kim.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda rallied late in the afternoon to make the cut in her title defence, following an opening 77 with a 68. She won last year at The Club at Carlton Woods for the last of her record-tying five straight victories.

Aditi had two birdies and four bogeys. She started her round with bogeys on the first and second holes and then a birdie on the eighth hole. On the back nine she had a bogey on the 11th and 13th holes and a birdie on the 12th hole for a total of 74.

So far in 2025, Aditi has made the cut in two of the three events she has played, and her best finish for the year was a tied 34th at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands.