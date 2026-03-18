Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Introduces SIF Offering

SIF (Specialised Investment Funds) provide a flexible, regulated investment structure with a ₹10 lakh minimum investment, that combines equity, debt and derivative strategies for investors considering diversified SIF investment options, depending on market conditions.
In February 2025, SEBI introduced a regulatory framework for Specialised Investment Funds (SIF), effective April 1, 2025. The regulator stated that a gap had emerged between Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services in terms of portfolio flexibility, resulting in the introduction of SIF under the amended SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996. SIF requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh per investor at the PAN level and allows limited unhedged short exposure through derivatives, up to 25% of net assets.
Among the permitted categories, Hybrid Long-Short strategies must allocate to both equity and debt, with a capped short exposure. Within this regulated structure, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund under its SIF platform.
Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) are investment strategies positioned between traditional mutual funds and portfolio-based strategies. They are meant for investors who may seek more flexible strategies, such as long-short exposure, derivatives usage, and tactical allocation within a regulated structure.
SIF has a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh per PAN. This places SIF above retail mutual fund entry levels, which can start as low as ₹100, but below higher-ticket alternative structures.
Features of SIF include:
SIF strategies are available across different categories such as equity, debt and hybrid long-short strategies. Only one investment strategy per sub-category may be launched, ensuring a focused mandate.
It is important to note that owing to market risks, there is no assurance that the investment objective will be achieved, and returns will depend on market conditions.
SIF structures aim to provide certain structural advantages to eligible investors:
SIF allows long and short exposure in both equity and debt through derivatives. This flexibility can help fund managers navigate different market environments.
For example, the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund under SIF invests in:
It can also take limited unhedged short positions up to 25% of net assets through derivatives.
There is an allocation across arbitrage, derivatives, fixed income and directional equity. This multi-layered approach aims to balance:
However, performance may vary across bull, bear, or volatile markets. The strategy may outperform arbitrage in volatile or bull markets over a 6-month rolling basis but may episodically underperform in sharp interest rate scenarios. These outcomes are subject to market conditions and are not guaranteed.
Taxation details indicate:
Investors may consult their tax advisors for clarity, as tax laws may change.
SIF provides a structured redemption frequency: twice a week (Monday and Wednesday). Settlement follows T+2 timelines.
This balances liquidity access while maintaining portfolio stability.
SIF investment may be suitable for investors who:
The product risk band indicates moderate to relatively high risk. Therefore, SIF investment is generally suited for informed investors who are seeking diversified exposure beyond traditional mutual fund investment plans.
As always, investors should align their allocation with financial goals, liquidity needs and risk appetite. Outcomes will depend on market conditions.
Under its SIF platform, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC offers the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, an interval investment strategy.
The strategy invests in:
However, the investment objective will depend on the market conditions.
The strategy is managed by investment professionals with backgrounds in equity, debt, and derivatives. The broader investment team manages aggregate AUM of over ₹2 lakh crore across the equity and fixed-income segments as of January 30, 2026.
As investor awareness grows and financial goals become more nuanced, the demand for differentiated investment plans has increased. SIF represents a middle path, with more flexibility than traditional mutual funds while maintaining regulatory oversight and transparency.
Through structured allocation, derivative strategies and controlled short exposure, SIF investment provides diversified participation across asset classes, depending on market conditions. However, it involves relatively higher risk, including market volatility and liquidity considerations.
Investors are advised to read all related documents and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
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