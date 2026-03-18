Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Introduces SIF Offering

SIF (Specialised Investment Funds) provide a flexible, regulated investment structure with a ₹10 lakh minimum investment, that combines equity, debt and derivative strategies for investors considering diversified SIF investment options, depending on market conditions.

In February 2025, SEBI introduced a regulatory framework for Specialised Investment Funds (SIF), effective April 1, 2025. The regulator stated that a gap had emerged between Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services in terms of portfolio flexibility, resulting in the introduction of SIF under the amended SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996. SIF requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh per investor at the PAN level and allows limited unhedged short exposure through derivatives, up to 25% of net assets.

Advertisement

Among the permitted categories, Hybrid Long-Short strategies must allocate to both equity and debt, with a capped short exposure. Within this regulated structure, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund under its SIF platform.

What are Specialised Investment Funds? Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) are investment strategies positioned between traditional mutual funds and portfolio-based strategies. They are meant for investors who may seek more flexible strategies, such as long-short exposure, derivatives usage, and tactical allocation within a regulated structure.

SIF has a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh per PAN. This places SIF above retail mutual fund entry levels, which can start as low as ₹100, but below higher-ticket alternative structures.

Features of SIF include:

Regulated and transparent structure similar to mutual funds

Flexibility to use derivatives beyond simple hedging

Ability to take limited short exposure

Designed for investors with a higher risk appetite SIF strategies are available across different categories such as equity, debt and hybrid long-short strategies. Only one investment strategy per sub-category may be launched, ensuring a focused mandate.

Advertisement

It is important to note that owing to market risks, there is no assurance that the investment objective will be achieved, and returns will depend on market conditions.

What are the Features of Specialised Investment Funds? SIF structures aim to provide certain structural advantages to eligible investors:

1. Greater Strategy Flexibility SIF allows long and short exposure in both equity and debt through derivatives. This flexibility can help fund managers navigate different market environments.

For example, the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund under SIF invests in:

Equity (35–65%)

Debt (35–65%)

Units of InvITs (0–20%) It can also take limited unhedged short positions up to 25% of net assets through derivatives.

2. Risk Management Through Multiple Strategies There is an allocation across arbitrage, derivatives, fixed income and directional equity. This multi-layered approach aims to balance:

Advertisement

Income generation (through arbitrage and fixed income)

Tactical returns (through derivatives and special situations)

Risk control (through hedging strategies) However, performance may vary across bull, bear, or volatile markets. The strategy may outperform arbitrage in volatile or bull markets over a 6-month rolling basis but may episodically underperform in sharp interest rate scenarios. These outcomes are subject to market conditions and are not guaranteed.

3. Defined Taxation Framework Taxation details indicate:

Long-term capital gains (holding >12 months): 12.5% + applicable surcharge + 4% cess

Short-term gains (<12 months): taxed at applicable slab rates Investors may consult their tax advisors for clarity, as tax laws may change.

4. Structured Liquidity SIF provides a structured redemption frequency: twice a week (Monday and Wednesday). Settlement follows T+2 timelines.

This balances liquidity access while maintaining portfolio stability.

Advertisement

Who Should Go for Specialised Investment Funds? SIF investment may be suitable for investors who:

Can invest a minimum of ₹ 10 lakh

Understand equity, debt and derivative strategies

Are comfortable with relatively higher risk, including potential loss of capital

Have an investment horizon of over 18 months The product risk band indicates moderate to relatively high risk. Therefore, SIF investment is generally suited for informed investors who are seeking diversified exposure beyond traditional mutual fund investment plans.

As always, investors should align their allocation with financial goals, liquidity needs and risk appetite. Outcomes will depend on market conditions.

Specialised Investment Funds by ABSLMF AMC Under its SIF platform, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC offers the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, an interval investment strategy.

Investment Objective The strategy invests in:

Advertisement

Arbitrage

Long equity

Debt instruments

Equity and debt derivatives

REITs/InvITs

Limited short exposure via derivatives However, the investment objective will depend on the market conditions.

Exit Load 0.50% if redeemed on or before 90 days

Nil after 90 days Fund Management Team The strategy is managed by investment professionals with backgrounds in equity, debt, and derivatives. The broader investment team manages aggregate AUM of over ₹2 lakh crore across the equity and fixed-income segments as of January 30, 2026.

Expanding the Investment Horizon with SIF As investor awareness grows and financial goals become more nuanced, the demand for differentiated investment plans has increased. SIF represents a middle path, with more flexibility than traditional mutual funds while maintaining regulatory oversight and transparency.

Through structured allocation, derivative strategies and controlled short exposure, SIF investment provides diversified participation across asset classes, depending on market conditions. However, it involves relatively higher risk, including market volatility and liquidity considerations.

Advertisement

Investors are advised to read all related documents and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.