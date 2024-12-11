Aditya Birla Sun Life Launched a Conglomerate Fund NFO

India is witnessing a notable economic transformation, and crucial credit goes to the economic powerhouses that have been pillars of the nation’s economy for a long time—the industry giants, aka India’s iconic businesses that hold the reins of the economic push, simultaneously growing with the nation. Recognising the role of industry giants, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund is set to launch the NFO (New Fund Offer) with a conglomerate-focused theme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conglomerates: the economic powerhouses of India Think of a financial ecosystem where various companies are corralled by one main organisation! They are called conglomerates that are multi-generational enterprises. The names that come to mind when thinking about "iconic businesses" are TATA Group, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, and Mahindra Group, to name a few.

The conglomerates are the cluster of resilience and innovation. Since their launch, these conglomerates transitioned from just having a futuristic vision to the big players now while undergoing various economic battles; they adapted and evolved in the face of national as well as global uncertainties. They also have multi-sector penetration; for example, Aditya Birla has diverse business ventures in construction, fashion, finance, entertainment, and many more, contributing to globalisation in Indian businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the NFO: Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund NFO is an open-ended Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund NFO is an open-ended equity fund that follows a conglomerate theme. While it blends the large-caps, mid-caps, and small-caps operating across 41 industries in one portfolio, this fund leverages an active investing strategy for sieving the companies fitting the conglomerate theme. The NFO is managed by experienced fund managers for optimal portfolio construction.

The NFO opened on December 5th, 2024, and will close on December 19th, 2024. The New Fund Offer price of the scheme's units is Rs. 10 per unit. The scheme aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities and equity-related instruments following the conglomerate theme. Its benchmark index is the BSE Select Business Groups Index.

The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investing in Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund NFO aims to channel the power of these multi-sector conglomerates. Investors can align their portfolios with these multi-generational enterprises that are driven by the latest technology adoption, infrastructure development, and consumption-led boosts, which can create many wealth-creation opportunities.

The conglomerates are the legacies that are built over the decades. They weathered past economic storms through bold decisions, visionary leadership, and innovative new strategies. Therefore, putting money in the NFO focusing on these companies can help diversify your financial portfolio, aligning with long-term growth trends.

The multi-sector aspect brings built-in diversification that can help weather potential economic or market risks. The fluctuating market cycles can be brutal on the investment yields. However, the conglomerates’ sectoral penetration can benefit your portfolios; if one sector stumbles, it may not dampen the returns, as the other sectors may perform well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who should invest? Long-term investors may find investing in this NFO beneficial.

Experienced investors may curate their portfolios by adding these diversified, multi-sector companies.

Conclusion Treat this Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund NFO as an investment full of long-term growth potential. From a wealth-creation perspective, it aims to tap into the strength of conglomerates that can bring higher growth opportunities. To summarise, Aditya Birla Sun Life Conglomerate Fund NFO presents a good opportunity for investors who aim to build capital wealth.

The sector(s)/stock(s) mentioned herein do not constitute any research report/recommendation of the same and the Fund may or may not have any future position in these sector(s)/stocks(s).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited/Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund is not guaranteeing/offering/communicating any indicative yield/returns on investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For further details, please refer to the Scheme Information Document and Key Information Memorandum of the Scheme.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.