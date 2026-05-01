Adobe Summit 2026: Setting the stage for the next era of customer experience orchestration

The Adobe Summit 2026 recently wrapped up in Las Vegas, marking a turning point for businesses grappling with the rising complexities of digital marketing. As we move beyond simple AI assistants into a world of agentic AI systems, the focus is shifting from what technology can do to how it can actually help people work better. The event showcased a future where AI does not just suggest ideas but acts as a reliable partner behind the scenes, helping ensure every customer experience feels personal, timely and aligned with a brand’s unique voice

“Adobe’s mission to empower everyone to create has never been more relevant, and with Adobe CX Enterprise, unveiled at Adobe Summit 2026, that mission now has operational force. For India, where enterprises are moving decisively from pilots to production-grade AI, this is the moment that matters. The ability to scale creativity and personalisation together, with intelligence and governance built in, is no longer aspirational—it is here. Adobe’s commitment is to ensure Indian businesses have the anchor they need to turn that ambition into measurable outcomes,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

The top announcements at Summit 2026 While AI has been a buzzword for years, the major announcements from Adobe Summit 2026 focus on making these capabilities practical, safe and truly useful for large enterprises. Here are some of the key highlights

Adobe CX Enterprise: Managing a customer’s journey from the first click to long-term loyalty usually involves different systems that do not talk to each other. Adobe CX Enterprise changes that by acting as a central nervous system. It uses AI agents to connect data and content across your entire company, ensuring that whether a customer sees an ad or talks to support, the experience is seamless. It has been designed to be auditable, which means businesses can actually see why the AI made a certain decision.

A Connected Partner Ecosystem: Adobe recognises that no business operates in a vacuum, which is why they have significantly expanded their partner ecosystem to ensure these new AI tools work everywhere. By collaborating with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, AWS, and NVIDIA, Adobe is ensuring that its agentic capabilities are interoperable across the platforms teams already use. Furthermore, global agencies and system integrators like Accenture, TCS, and WPP are now standardising on CX Enterprise to help brands modernise their technology and shorten the time it takes to see real value from AI.

View full Image View full Image Adobe Brand Intelligence ensures every asset stays aligned with brand guidelines through real-time validation. ( Adobe )

Adobe Brand Intelligence: One of the biggest fears in using AI is that it might go off-brand. Adobe Brand Intelligence is a new engine that learns what your brand sounds like, looks like, and stands for. It reads a PDF of your brand guidelines and also learns from every approval or rejection your team makes.

The CX Enterprise Coworker: Imagine telling your computer, “I want to increase our repeat customers by 5% this quarter," and having it actually help you build a plan. That is the goal of the CX Enterprise Coworker. It can take a high-level goal, look at your data, suggest the right audience segments, and even pull together the creative assets needed to launch the campaign.

View full Image View full Image The Brand Visibility tool helps businesses optimise how they appear across AI-driven search and discovery platforms. ( Adobe )

Brand Visibility: Adobe’s new Brand Visibility solution helps businesses understand how they show up in these AI conversations. By using tools like the LLM Optimizer, brands can identify gaps in what AI models know about their products.

Adobe Summit Sneaks: A first look at the future The Adobe Summit Sneaks session gave us a sneak peek at what’s brewing in Adobe’s research labs. These projects are all about removing the friction that makes marketing feel like a chore.

The Sneaks session offered a simple idea: make marketing easier with AI. Tools like Project Face Off help test ideas before launch using virtual audiences, while Project Wise Wire quickly turns designs into ready-to-send emails. Project Page Turner creates personalised web pages in real time, and Project Concurrent keeps visuals updated as data changes. Project Asset Amplify adapts one piece of content for multiple platforms, Project Test Kitchen helps shape rough ideas into polished ones, and Project Tailored Takes makes it easy to customise videos for different markets.

Looking ahead As businesses navigate this shift, the message from Adobe Summit 2026 is clear: the future of marketing will be defined by will be defined not by more tools but by smarter systems that work alongside people. With AI evolving into a true collaborator, brands now have the opportunity to rethink how they connect, create, and grow—making every customer journey not just efficient, but genuinely human.