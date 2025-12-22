Advertout Marks 8 Years, Securing Multiple Honours at India’s Top Digital and Advertising Awards

Advertout Ventures, led by Bala Suresh Babu and Khush Bavishi, recorded one of the more visible performances on India’s award circuit this year, with wins across two of the country’s best-established digital forums. The agency earned a Gold at the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) for its work in the consumer category. It also made a strong appearance at the 43rd MADDYS, considered among India’s oldest and most respected advertising platforms, where it was adjudged Digital Agency of the Year. In addition, the team collected one Gold, two Silvers and four Bronzes across digital and creative categories.

Advertisement

The recognitions come at a time when Advertout’s work spans a wide set of Indian sectors, including D2C, healthcare, retail, matchmaking and beauty. Over the past several years, the company has worked closely with more than a hundred brands, shaping a methodology that combines performance-led thinking with a video-forward content model. Bala, who heads the agency’s creative and content strategy, says this dual focus has helped set the tone for many of its campaigns. “We have always placed emphasis on systems that allow creative work to convert. It has guided most of our decision-making,” he notes.

Advertout Ventures shines with IDMA Gold, MADDYS honor

Alongside its Indian mandates, Advertout has also been taking on work for brands in the United States. These collaborations span hospitality, fashion, aviation and segments within healthcare and technology. Recent assignments include content and digital strategy projects for names such as Serafina, internationally recognised designer and activist Aurora James, and a mix of emerging companies in retail, D2C and tech. The team views this not as a shift in direction but as an expansion of the frameworks developed for Indian brands.

Advertisement

Khush, who leads growth, says the breadth of categories the agency operates in has influenced the rigour of its processes. “The kind of problems we solve in sectors like healthcare or D2C require a very different approach from retail or beauty. Over time, that variety shapes how teams structure solutions, irrespective of the geography,” he explains.

As the awards season concludes, industry observers note that Advertout’s showing is part of a broader trend of mid-sized Indian agencies gaining prominence for integrated creative and performance work. For the team, the focus now sits with ongoing mandates across India and overseas, as they continue to refine their capabilities and respond to shifting brand expectations in a fast-evolving digital environment.

Note To Reader: Livemint shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only.

Advertisement