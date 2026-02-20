Afghanistans \'coach by chance\' Trott bids emotional farewell after T20WC exit

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Overwhelmed by emotions but content with the memories he made, Afghanistan's English coach Jonathan Trott has bid adieu to the role that became his "by chance" four years ago.

The 44-year-old Trott exited from the position that was originally offered to fellow Englishman Graham Thorpe, who could not take it up at that time. Afghanistan ended their campaign on Thursday with an 82-run win over Canada in their final group game after being knocked out of Super Eights contention.

Trott fought back emotions as he recounted his tenure with the side that has grown to be a serious contender in the white ball formats.

With Trott at helm, Afghanistan came quite close to qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, and made the cut for the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Maybe the time's right, maybe it's not. I don't know, but I wish everyone the best in the future. I'm very thankful for getting the opportunity. I got the opportunity by chance, really. Graham Thorpe was supposed to be the coach and he unfortunately couldn't take up the role," he said in the post-match interaction.

"I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. So I'm here by chance. I gave it my all. I hope the players can see the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people," he added.

Trott, who was born in South Africa, said one of the biggest takeaways for him was the personal growth of players that he witnessed first-hand.

"...the great joy for me in this job is being able to see the players develop off the field as well and lives change, not just on the field but the ability for players to change their families' fortunes and trajectory as a family and as a group of people," he said.

"So I think through this game we've been able to see that, and to be able to play a small part in that is very satisfying.

"Forget the cricket side, seeing guys equipping themselves and developing as young boys when I took over and developing into young men is something that is very worthwhile," he noted.

Asked if he has felt emotional over the last few days or through the course of the tournament, Trott acknowledged that feelings have been heavy with the mixed results in the tournament adding to the chaos in his mind.

"I think I've caught myself at times where I just think we've been a little bit unlucky at times. Obviously, we'd love a centimetre or two against South Africa to get across the line," he said referring to the devastating loss to the Proteas after two Super Overs.

"Who knows how South Africa would have played the next game against New Zealand if we had won that game in normal time and not extra time as well if we'd wanted an extra time or the Super Over.