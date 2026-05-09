After 18 years, it hurts: Venugopal Rao on DC’s title drought

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao admitted the franchise's failure to win an IPL title in 18 years "hurts", and linked the latest season of disappointment to inconsistent performances across departments.

The Capitals' playoff hopes all but ended on Friday as they suffered their seventh defeat of the season, an eight wicket drubbing by Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC and Punjab Kings remain the only two original IPL teams yet to lift the IPL trophy. The Capitals' best finish came in 2020 when they ended runners-up after reaching their maiden final. They lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets in that edition.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why haven't the Delhi Capitals won an IPL title in 18 years? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, admitted that the franchise's failure to win an IPL title in 18 years hurts. He attributed the ongoing season's disappointment to inconsistent performances across various departments and an inability to seize crucial moments in games. 2 What were the main reasons for Delhi Capitals' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders? ⌵ The Delhi Capitals posted a below-par total of 142/8, with their batting unit struggling to adapt to conditions and losing wickets in clusters. Additionally, the team's spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam, made mistakes and conceded significant runs, allowing KKR's Finn Allen to score an unbeaten century. 3 How can Delhi Capitals still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? ⌵ To qualify for the playoffs, Delhi Capitals must win all their remaining three matches to reach 14 points. They also need favorable results from other matches, meaning several teams currently above them must drop points to allow DC to sneak into the top four. 4 What is Delhi Capitals' current standing and net run rate after their loss to KKR? ⌵ After their eighth defeat in 11 matches against KKR, Delhi Capitals are in eighth place with 8 points and a net run rate of -1.154. They have played one more game than many of their rivals, increasing the pressure on their remaining fixtures. 5 How did Finn Allen's performance impact the DC vs KKR match? ⌵ Finn Allen played a crucial role in KKR's victory by scoring a sensational unbeaten 100 off 47 balls. His explosive batting, including ten sixes, allowed KKR to comfortably chase down the target of 143 runs in just 14.2 overs, securing an eight-wicket win.

"Obviously, after 18 years in cricket, it hurts. When I look back at my playing days, I always wanted to win. But now, coming into the administrative and coaching side, there is still a lot I am learning through this process," said Rao, who also played for DC between 2011-2013.

After opening the season with two wins, DC failed to build momentum, with different departments faltering at crucial stages through the campaign.

"I cannot point to just one department. In different matches, different departments have let us down. Against Punjab, we scored heavily but then dropped catches while bowling. In some games, the bowlers did well but the batters could not adapt," Rao said at the post-match conference.

Rao felt the batting group, in particular, struggled to adapt to different conditions.

"In the last two games especially, the batters struggled to adapt to the conditions. Overall, if you ask me, yes, batting has been an area where we needed to adapt better in certain conditions.

"Even in the first few games, after losing four or five wickets, we still managed to win a couple of matches. But sometimes, I think, the batting unit has let us down."

He also pointed to the team's inability to seize crucial moments during games.

"To win matches, you need to win key patches during the game. We have not done that consistently. If you look back, not just against Punjab but also Gujarat, there were moments where two balls or two runs shifted the momentum away from us.

"In almost every game we have not managed to win the small moments and key phases. That is why we are in this position on the points table right now," he added.

Delhi's struggles were compounded by the dip in form of skipper Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"With players like him (Kuldeep) and Axar, if both are in good form together, it strengthens the bowling group a lot. When one is doing well and the other is not, especially in the middle overs, it hurts the bowling unit. That is something we are facing at the moment."

With just eight points from 11 matches, the Capitals are languishing in eighth place on the table and now face a near-impossible task of reaching the playoffs.

They must win their remaining three matches and rely on other results going their way to stay in contention.