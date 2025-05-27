Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. Reports H2 FY25 Results – PAT and Growth Momentum Noted

Mumbai, 20thMay 2024–Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. (ATGIL), a manufacturer of safety glass including laminated glass, double glazed glass and insulated glass has announced its audited financial results for the second half (H2) and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The company reported operational performance and growth across key financial parameters.
The company posted a 103% surge in PAT for H2 FY25, with gains in profitability and scale, supported by demand, regulatory changes, execution & expansion.
|Particulars ( ₹ Cr)
|H2 FY25
|H1 FY25
|Half Year Growth (%)
|Total Income
|34.81
|23.50
|48.13%
|EBITDA
|14.93
|8.19
|82.42%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|42.90%
|34.83%
|+807 bps
|PAT
|10.63
|4.54
|134.14%
|PAT Margin (%)
|30.53%
|20.37%
|+1,121 bps
|EPS ( ₹)
|6.02
|3.82
|57.59%
|Particulars ( ₹ Cr)
|FY25
|FY24
|YoY Growth (%)
|Total Income
|58.30
|40.50
|43.95%
|EBITDA
|23.12
|15.88
|45.53%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|39.65%
|39.22%
|+43 bps
|PAT
|15.17
|8.59
|76.60%
|PAT Margin (%)
|26.02%
|21.21%
|+458 bps
|EPS ( ₹)
|8.58
|7.23
|18.67%
Mrs. Anita Agarwal, Promoter, Chairperson & Managing Director of ATGIL, commented:
“Our H2 and full-year FY25 performance reflects aspects of our business model and execution. We are pleased to report a strong performance in H2 and for the full year of FY25, indicating the execution of our strategic initiatives and the strength of our business model. opline growth, combined with rising margins, reflects demand across infrastructure, commercial, and institutional sectors —further supported by our expanded product portfolio and deepening client relationships.
We’re observing trends from evolving regulatory norms, especially the government’s safety mandates requiring the useof toughened or laminated glass in high-rise applicationssuch as railings, façades, and balconies— ATGIL continues to expand both its capacity and product innovation efforts. These regulations are influencing adoption and supporting our role as a supplier of advanced safety glass across various sectors.
Our current order book includes projects acrossairports, hospitals, educational institutions, hospitality chains, and more. These orders underscore our role in infrastructure and our ability to deliver engineered glass solutions.
Strategic Consideration of Solar Glass
In line with India’s clean energy transition and the growing demand for photovoltaic infrastructure, ATGIL is evaluating a potential entry into the solar glass segment. The company is studying the development oflightweight, high-durability solar glass designed specifically for ease of mounting and efficiency in solar panel assemblies. This innovation aligns with global sustainability goals and may position ATGIL in the renewable energy supply chain.
ATGIL’s solar glass initiatives are focused on reducing the structural load on mounting systems while maintaining optical clarity and mechanical strength— factors for rooftop, industrial, and utility-scale solar installations.
Infrastructure & Future Growth
Our continued investments in capacity expansion, processing of jumbo glass and in-house infrastructure strength including the team have begun to contribute to operational efficiency and margin improvement.
With ₹24 crore already allocated towards our upcoming third manufacturing facility,strategically located adjacent to our current plants, working capital and repayment of debt — we are on track to enhance production capacity via multi-shift operations, improve working capital cycle and reduce debt burden. Combined with our new high-performance laminated glass lines and expansion into solutions for medium to large sized projects, we’re prepared to capture emerging opportunities in India’s glass industry.
With a healthy order book and a disciplined execution plan, we anticipate sustained growth and generating long-term value for our stakeholders.”
Established in October 2009,Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. (ATGIL) is a Company with promoter experience of over 35 years supported by a professional team. It operatesin the glass processing industry with facilities to manufacture various types of value-added safety glass including laminated glass, double glazed glass, and insulated glass.
ATGIL converts standard float glass into high-performance, application-specific safety products, combining technology with over 35 years of domain expertise. As regulatory standards and design trends continue to evolve, ATGIL aims to deliver compliant, customised, and durable glass solutions to a growing customer base in India and beyond.
The company's product portfolio designed to meet the requirements of modern architecture, offering solutions that consider safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal:
ATGIL primarily serves the B2B segment, catering to various industries including:
The company's manufacturing facilities are equipped with modern equipment and are located in the industrial hub of Jaipur, Rajasthan. These units are designed for large-scale production while adhering to international quality standards.
With an order book that includes projects across airports, hospitals, educational institutions, hospitality, and infrastructure, ATGIL is positioned to participate in India’s urbanisation and infrastructure development.
ATGIL's commitment to quality is reflected in its testing protocols, which include human impact assessments, ball drop tests, design and visual inspections, annealing evaluations, and measurements of glass thickness and weight. This emphasis on quality assurance aims to ensure that products meet safety and performance standards.
With its foundation in manufacturing, quality, and customer satisfaction, ATGIL is positioned for continued growth and innovation in the glass industry.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.
ConfideLeap Partners
+(91) 85911 45959
