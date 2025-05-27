Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. Reports H2 FY25 Results – PAT and Growth Momentum Noted

Mumbai, 20thMay 2024 –Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. (ATGIL), a manufacturer of safety glass including laminated glass, double glazed glass and insulated glass has announced its audited financial results for the second half (H2) and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The company reported operational performance and growth across key financial parameters.

The company posted a 103% surge in PAT for H2 FY25, with gains in profitability and scale, supported by demand, regulatory changes, execution & expansion.

Mrs. Anita Agarwal, Promoter, Chairperson & Managing Director of ATGIL, commented:

“Our H2 and full-year FY25 performance reflects aspects of our business model and execution. We are pleased to report a strong performance in H2 and for the full year of FY25, indicating the execution of our strategic initiatives and the strength of our business model. opline growth, combined with rising margins, reflects demand across infrastructure, commercial, and institutional sectors —further supported by our expanded product portfolio and deepening client relationships.

We’re observing trends from evolving regulatory norms, especially the government’s safety mandates requiring the useof toughened or laminated glass in high-rise applicationssuch as railings, façades, and balconies— ATGIL continues to expand both its capacity and product innovation efforts. These regulations are influencing adoption and supporting our role as a supplier of advanced safety glass across various sectors.

Our current order book includes projects acrossairports, hospitals, educational institutions, hospitality chains, and more. These orders underscore our role in infrastructure and our ability to deliver engineered glass solutions.

Strategic Consideration of Solar Glass

In line with India’s clean energy transition and the growing demand for photovoltaic infrastructure, ATGIL is evaluating a potential entry into the solar glass segment. The company is studying the development oflightweight, high-durability solar glass designed specifically for ease of mounting and efficiency in solar panel assemblies. This innovation aligns with global sustainability goals and may position ATGIL in the renewable energy supply chain.

ATGIL’s solar glass initiatives are focused on reducing the structural load on mounting systems while maintaining optical clarity and mechanical strength— factors for rooftop, industrial, and utility-scale solar installations.

Infrastructure & Future Growth

Our continued investments in capacity expansion, processing of jumbo glass and in-house infrastructure strength including the team have begun to contribute to operational efficiency and margin improvement.

With ₹24 crore already allocated towards our upcoming third manufacturing facility,strategically located adjacent to our current plants, working capital and repayment of debt — we are on track to enhance production capacity via multi-shift operations, improve working capital cycle and reduce debt burden. Combined with our new high-performance laminated glass lines and expansion into solutions for medium to large sized projects, we’re prepared to capture emerging opportunities in India’s glass industry.

With a healthy order book and a disciplined execution plan, we anticipate sustained growth and generating long-term value for our stakeholders.”