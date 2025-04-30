Agentic Automation in Action: How UiPath Unlocks Speed, Scale, and Smarter Operations

India’s digital momentum is undeniable – reshaping industries, accelerating innovation, and setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. As enterprises take the next leap forward, the focus is shifting from automating tasks to building intelligence into every layer of operations. This is the promise of agentic automation, and at the heart of this transformation is UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company.

At UiPath DevCon 2025 happening in Bengaluru, the company will unveil the new UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation — designed to effortlessly orchestrate business processes, enabling seamless collaboration between robots, AI agents, and human counterparts. Here’s a closer look at how UiPath is leading this innovation in India and beyond.

The State of Automation Adoption in India India has emerged as a major hub for automation adoption driven by a burgeoning IT sector, rising digital literacy, and the need to scale operations efficiently. Enterprises across sectors including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing are increasingly leveraging automation to streamline workflows and reduce operational costs.

However, despite this adoption, many organizations still face challenges in integrating automation tools effectively with human workflows and AI capabilities. The result is fragmented automation that often leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. This is where the new UiPath Platform aims to bridge the gap, by creating an integrated system that enhances collaboration and agility.

The Benefits of Agentic Automation in Improving Operational Efficacy Agentic automation differs fundamentally from traditional automation. While the latter focuses on automating repetitive tasks, the former reimagines the workflow as a collaborative effort between autonomous agents — humans, robots, and AI — each playing specialized roles.

The benefits are multi-fold:

End-to-end orchestration of processes improves reliability and compliance by ensuring every participant in the workflow executes their role optimally.

of processes improves reliability and compliance by ensuring every participant in the workflow executes their role optimally. Dynamic problem-solving becomes possible as AI agents can analyze data and alert humans when intervention is needed.

becomes possible as AI agents can analyze data and alert humans when intervention is needed. Enhanced productivity results from humans focusing on strategic decision-making rather than mundane tasks, supported by seamless robotic execution.

results from humans focusing on strategic decision-making rather than mundane tasks, supported by seamless robotic execution. Greater agility allows businesses to adapt processes in real-time based on changing inputs and priorities. This collaborative approach boosts efficiency while enabling enterprises to unlock new value by blending human intuition with AI precision.

UiPath Agentic Tools: Orchestrating a Smooth Transition The UiPath Platform is designed to be the intelligent conductor of workflows, delivering an integrated approach to automation. It orchestrates interactions between robots, AI tools, and human, ensuring each component plays its part flawlessly.

For instance, AI agents can analyze large datasets to provide insights, trigger robot actions for data entry or validation, and escalate exceptions to humans effortlessly. Robots handle high-volume, rule-based processing, while humans oversee decision points requiring judgment and creativity.

UiPath Maestro is the new orchestration layer at the heart of the platform. It automates, models, and optimizes complex business processes end to end with built-in process intelligence and KPI monitoring to enable continuous optimization. Maestro provides the centralized oversight needed to safely scale AI-powered agents across systems and teams.

Raghu Malpani, CTO, UiPath explained, “Business operations today are more fragmented and data-heavy than ever before, which demands agility and intelligence from companies. This is where the UiPath Platform for agentic automation makes a difference. We’ve built a platform that unifies AI, RPA, and human decision making so companies can deliver smarter, more resilient workflows without added complexity.

Reliability and trustworthiness are core to our Agent Builder roadmap, and we’re focused on delivering agents capable of human-level performance—with the right controls in place. Agentic automation will also empower our customers to go beyond conventional automation to orchestrate and transform business processes. This will mark a foundational shift in how work gets done and achieving more comprehensive automation. We’re proud to be leading the way.”

Redefining Processes: The Vision for Agentic Automation For UiPath, the long-term vision for agentic automation goes beyond mere productivity gains. The company sees it as a fundamental shift in how work is performed — one that democratizes automation and amplifies human potential.

With agentic automation, UiPath aims to create workplaces where technology works side-by-side with employees, enabling personalized learning, continuous upskilling, and humane job enrichment. Processes across finance, customer service, supply chain, HR, and more stand to be reinvented with agentic workflows that are adaptable, transparent, and intelligent.

Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP- Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare said, “Our partnership with UiPath aligns with our vision of revolutionizing healthcare operations through AI-powered automation. By integrating UiPath intelligent automation, we have eliminated repetitive tasks for our 35,000 skilled workers.

In a field as critical as healthcare, automation plays a vital role in enhancing care delivery by allowing healthcare professionals to focus on patient-centric tasks rather than administrative burdens. With UiPath, we have seen a 40% reduction in documentation time, 100% increase in worker productivity, and a 50% decrease in turnaround time, saving 6,700 worker hours per month while achieving 99.5% process accuracy.

Agentic automation will push the boundaries in the healthcare industry by integrating AI agents that adapt, collaborate, and manage complex processes with unprecedented efficiency. Advanced technologies such as UiPath Maestro can help the healthcare industry unlock new levels of innovation and impact.”

Charting the Future: Customers’ View on Agentic Automation Across the board, customers see agentic automation as a game-changer. It promises a future where business agility meets operational excellence, and where humans and machines co-create value continuously.

The convergence of AI, automation, and human expertise fosters resilience, innovation, and growth — essential for companies competing in today’s dynamic markets.

The UiPath Platform heralds a new era where automation is not a tool operating in isolation but a collaborative ecosystem that empowers humans and machines alike. With India accelerating its automation journey, the visionary platform offers a roadmap to smarter, nimbler, and future-ready enterprises.