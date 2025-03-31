AI at work: How Microsoft Copilot+ PCs are maximising productivity to drive business impact

In an era of business volatility, organizations are in a constant pursuit of empowering the workforce to maximize efficiency. It has become imperative for business leaders and decision-makers to equip teams with technologies that help them skill up while driving business impact, especially amidst the rise of AI.

Nearly half (49%) of leaders acknowledge that the skills within their current workforce will become obsolete by 2025 [1]. Many (57%) global CFOs believe that company performance has become increasingly volatile over the past year, with 51% anticipating continued disruptions driven by economic uncertainty, inflation, and fluctuating demand [2].

Advertisement

Technology, especially AI, is becoming a crucial driver in overcoming these challenges. With its ability to enhance productivity and spark innovation, AI holds the potential to transform organisations and industries and accelerate progress. 73% of organisations are already prioritising AI above all other digital investments [3], while 75% of CEOs firmly believe that the future belongs to the company with the most advanced Generative AI capabilities [4]. This highlights the growing importance of adapting to technologies like Generative AI.

Optimising Business Performance through AI Innovation

Integrating AI into workflows empowers employees to contribute to better business outcomes across the organisation.

AI holds the potential to unlock new levels of performance:

For Business Leaders: AI at the Edge delivers insights that inspire bold strategic moves and personal creativity, driving innovation and business transformation.

AI at the Edge delivers insights that inspire bold strategic moves and personal creativity, driving innovation and business transformation. For Sales: AI-driven insights empower sales teams to anticipate shifts, refine their approach, and build stronger customer relationships, ensuring continued excellence and resilience.

AI-driven insights empower sales teams to anticipate shifts, refine their approach, and build stronger customer relationships, ensuring continued excellence and resilience. For Finance: Finance teams work extensively with sensitive data. AI devices automation can help streamline repetitive tasks like data entry and report generation. Finance professionals can leverage AI to build rigorous financial models and presentations, focus on driving key strategic decisions with leadership and deliver high value work- instead of spending time on mundane tasks.

Finance teams work extensively with sensitive data. AI devices automation can help streamline repetitive tasks like data entry and report generation. Finance professionals can leverage AI to build rigorous financial models and presentations, focus on driving key strategic decisions with leadership and deliver high value work- instead of spending time on mundane tasks. For Marketing: AI is designed to fuel creativity, uncover fresh insights, and enable teams to craft compelling strategies at unprecedented speed.

AI is designed to fuel creativity, uncover fresh insights, and enable teams to craft compelling strategies at unprecedented speed. For Operations and IT: AI at the Edge can deliver a tailored experience that enhances employees’ strengths while ensuring enterprise-grade security and control. This may enable the workforce to operate with greater agility.

AI at the Edge can deliver a tailored experience that enhances employees’ strengths while ensuring enterprise-grade security and control. This may enable the workforce to operate with greater agility. For HR: By enabling idea generation and efficient execution, AI can help create a dynamic workplace, facilitating connections that speed up problem-solving and action. By integrating AI within the workflow, organisations can fuel innovation and build a culture of continuous growth.

Advertisement

AI at Work: Redefining Innovation in the Workplace

Setting a new standard in built-in AI devices are Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. These PCs are redefining workplace efficiency by delivering intelligent, AI-driven assistance tailored to the unique needs of every department. With advanced AI capabilities and Microsoft 365, these devices are poised to optimise workflows, enhance collaboration, and enable teams to focus on strategic goals—unlocking new levels of productivity and innovation.

Potential Applications Across Industries

For finance teams: Finance teams are placing greater emphasis on digital transformation, with 79% of CFOs ranking it as a top priority [5]. AI-powered devices like Copilot+ PCs can empower finance professionals with tools designed to accelerate analysis, optimise models, and align data-intensive tasks like forecasting and performance tracking. These devices feature an NPU that can enhance financial decision-making by delivering faster, more precise insights.

Advertisement

For marketing professionals: In the marketing landscape, where 76% of marketers rely on Generative AI for content creation, creative ideation, and visual design, Copilot+ PCs can bring the AI-powered experiences needed to fuel marketing excellence [6]. For example, AI can help analyse market trends for campaign strategies or automate content distribution, speeding up project timelines. However, marketers should carefully weigh both the benefits and limitations of these technologies as they incorporate them into their workflows.

For IT and cybersecurity professionals: Devices with built-in AI continuously monitor and adapt to potential threats, ensuring real-time data protection. This is where Secured-core PCs like Copilot+ PCs can help businesses address potential threats and safeguard sensitive information.

Several organisations have already embraced AI tools such as Copilot+ PCs to enhance efficiency.

Advertisement

Air India : Developed a real-time plugin for instant access to flight and operations data, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

: Developed a real-time plugin for instant access to flight and operations data, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. Meesho : Increased inquiry resolution by 40% and customer satisfaction by 25% with a generative AI chat agent; streamlined code delivery and testing for 200+ developers using GitHub Copilot.

: Increased inquiry resolution by 40% and customer satisfaction by 25% with a generative AI chat agent; streamlined code delivery and testing for 200+ developers using GitHub Copilot. Cineplex : Saved 30,000+ employee hours annually and reduced ticket refund handling time from 15 minutes to under a minute using Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot Studio.

: Saved 30,000+ employee hours annually and reduced ticket refund handling time from 15 minutes to under a minute using Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot Studio. Wipro: Empowering employees with AI-driven solutions to optimizse workflows and improve business outcomes. As we stand on the brink of a new era in computing, the opportunity to embrace intelligent, cutting-edge technology has never been more exciting. With advancements in AI-powered PCs, such as Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, businesses can unlock new levels of innovation, improve customer experiences, and drive growth.

Advertisement

As Windows 10 approaches its end of support, now is the perfect time to consider the potential of these powerful devices. The future of intelligent computing is here – is your business ready to take the leap?

To learn more about Microsoft Copilot+PCs , visit the website