Payroll has come a long way from the days when workers were compensated in grain, oil, or wool. In ancient Mesopotamia, wages were measured portions of barley. As economies evolved, so did compensation: barter gave way to coins, coins to paper currency, and cash to direct deposits. The work moved from counting, to calculating, to clicking and each shift made paying people more structured, scalable, and convenient.

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AI is the next step on that path, and is a different one. Every shift earlier changed how pay was delivered. But, AI (Artificial Intelligence) changes who does the thinking. It can read a receipt, compare this month with last month, flag an anomaly, and draft a pay run. So the question is no longer what AI can do. It is whether it should, and if so, which parts of payroll it should handle.

That question carries more weight here than in most functions. Payroll is a zero-tolerance system, where almost right is still wrong. To the person receiving it, a salary is rent, an EMI, a school fee.

There is a second question underneath that one. If a payroll team has no AI capability built in, does that stop its admins from using AI? Almost certainly not. Somewhere in a payroll team today, someone is likely pasting a salary sheet into a public AI tool to find out why two numbers don’t match. No policy approved it, and nobody is tracking it. It happens because the tool is fast and the reconciliation is due. So the real choice for leaders is not whether AI touches payroll, but whether it does so with controls and authorization, or without them.

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So, the answer is yes, AI belongs in payroll, but only with a defined job and firm limits. The clearest way is to divide the work into three parts.

AI prepares: It gathers inputs, flags anything that looks off, and drafts the pay run.

Rules engine calculates: Net pay, taxes, and statutory deductions come from the payroll software, which returns the same answer every time.

People approve: A payroll manager reviews the exceptions and signs off before any money moves.

Within that split, AI works best as an auditing layer. It can compare this month’s payroll with last month’s and flag a duplicate payment before the pay run closes, which beats discovering it after salaries are credited. Inside the employee portal, it can answer why a deduction changed, so HR is not spending its week on the same ten queries. And a leader can ask what a location cost last quarter without waiting for a report.

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AI should operate payroll, not calculate it. With Zoho MCP, a team can connect Zoho Payroll to an AI tool they already prefer and run payroll through it, while the calculation stays with the platform’s rules.

Staying away from AI has a price too.

Errors surface after payday instead of before.

The most capable people in payroll spend their days on admin instead of the exceptions that need their judgment.

And unsanctioned tools keep spreading, with employee data going into systems the company has never assessed. Using AI in payroll needs guardrails, and they start with access. Treat AI like any other user: access set by role, limited to what the task needs, and every action logged. Roles, controls, and approvals stay with people.

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The other limit is context. AI learns from historical data, but economic conditions and situational challenges never show up in it, and they shape a fair decision. Someone has to bring in the present, and that is the human element.

The rule is simple. AI can answer queries and prepare work. Anything that moves money or changes pay waits for a named person to approve it. In Zoho Payroll, role-based access and activity logs that apply to admins and approvers also apply to the AI tool. Ensuring actions stay within defined permissions and can be traced afterwards.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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