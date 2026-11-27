Queensland, Nov 27 (The Conversation) For many families, it's that time of year when school reports land in parents' inboxes.

This is not simply something schools want to do. The federal government requires schools to report to parents twice a year. It must also be "readily understandable" to a parent or caregiver.

But as artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by teachers across schools – what does this mean for reports?

What are the rules?

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Currently, there is no consistent national guidance for AI use in school reports.

For example, in New South Wales, public school teachers can use the state's own AI platform to assist with report comments. In Queensland, state school teachers can use AI for "developing written content".

But in Victoria, teachers are not allowed to use AI write student reports.

All policies are clear that teachers remain responsible for judgements about students' learning.

What do reports need to have?

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For students from Years 1 to 10, the report must give "accurate and objective assessment" of the student's progress and achievement.

Reports must also: 1. Assess against any available national standards

2. Assess relative to the performance of the student's peer group

3. Present results as A, B, C, D or E (or on an equivalent five-point scale) for each subject studied.

What makes a good report?

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Australian research on school reporting suggests parents want information about their own child's progress, while students value specific comments that help them understand how to improve.

This can be easier said than done. A report comment can be polished, positive and completely forgettable. "A pleasure to teach" might sound warm, but it tells a family nothing about what their child has learned.

A student should be able to recognise themselves in what their teacher says about their progress, strengths and next steps. That recognition is part of the relationship between a teacher and student.

"I see what you do. I understand where you are going. I can help you get there."

Pre-written comments are not new

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Some readers may remember reports featuring handwritten comments and marks or grades from teachers. But reports have long been generated on computers.

Many schools have actually used pre-written report comments for decades.

This is where teachers include comments that describe content covered in class, curriculum outcomes achieved, or other comments from "banks" to reduce workload.

For example, "Taylor is a dedicated and enthusiastic member of class, always willing to share what they know."

There are good reasons for using comment banks. Teachers write reports for many students in a concentrated, busy period. Shared or common comments can support consistency across classes, reinforce school priorities, and reduce spelling and grammar errors.

In some systems, teachers selected preset codes from a database for behaviour, progress or subject achievement, which the software assembled into a comment.

A student's name or pronoun might be inserted automatically. The sentence could look individualised on the page, while saying very little that was individual about the student.

While schools don't tend to proactively disclose they use these programs, it becomes obvious when multiple children in one family can have almost identical comments for very different personalities.

So, what about AI?

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In theory, AI writing tools such as ChatGPT could offer a way to keep the consistency of a comment bank while making the wording more individual.

For example, a teacher might provide their own notes about a student's progress and ask AI to turn them into a clear, concise draft. The teacher then checks that it matches the evidence and sounds like their judgement. The tool helps with the wording but the knowledge of the student stays with the teacher.

This potential comes with a catch

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AI can only work with the information someone gives it. It will still depend on a teacher genuinely knowing a student and understanding their progress to produce a useful comment.

And if a teacher enters names, learning records or sensitive details into an unapproved tool to achieve personalisation, they may put student privacy at risk.

The bigger picture

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The question is not simply whether AI appears in the process. It is whether its use strengthens or weakens the teacher's attention to and knowledge of the child.

A generic comment is not proof AI was used. But when a report could apply to almost anyone, it is fair to ask what it communicates about the relationship behind it.

Does the comment show the teacher knows the student, or just that the report has been completed?

Families should also remember, a written report can only tell us so much, no matter how it was created. The best way to know how our students are going is to chat with the teacher. (The Conversation)