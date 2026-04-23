Ai+ debuts Nova 2 series, entering India’s early homegrown AI smartphone space

Ai+ smartphones has officially announced the expansion of its product ecosystem with the launch of two new smartphone models—the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra which will be available on Flipkart. Arriving eight months after the brand’s foray into the Indian market, the new ‘Make in India’ devices aim to capitalise on the company’s momentum of selling over one million units.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ai+, noted that the brand’s strategy remains focused on clear segmentation and pricing transparency. “In the last 8 months, we only launched two products...clear segmentation, no complexity,” Sheth said.

The new line-up, to be available on Flipkart, is designed to serve as the anchor for a broader connected ecosystem that now includes tablets and wearables. The company is positioning the Nova series as “fashion-forward tech,” integrating identity and personal expression into high-performance hardware.

This launch aligns with the broader industrial target mentioned by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, who cited a $500 billion manufacturing goal for 2031, with mobile phones accounting for 45 per cent of that target.

Nova 2: The showstopper

The Nova 2 is aimed at the high-volume 5G segment, priced starting at just ₹8,999. It is powered by the Unisoc 8200 chipset and features a 6,000 mAh battery, a significant step up from the previous generation’s 5,000 mAh unit. The device includes a 50 MP rear camera and an upgraded 8 MP selfie shooter. Sheth said that the brand’s mission is rooted in “democratisation,” making high-end specs available to those who previously found them inaccessible.

The Nova 2 features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and seamless scrolling. The build is refined with IP64 resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) with full band support, a crucial factor for a market in the midst of a rapid 5G rollout.

View full Image View full Image Nova 2 Ultra offers a “fashion-forward” tech experience. ( Flipkart )

Nova 2 Ultra: Hardware innovation

The Nova 2 Ultra, priced at ₹14,999 (inclusive of a ₹2,000 exchange offer), introduces significant hardware innovations. A key differentiator is the inclusion of a separate dedicated chip to manage the rear RGB lighting system. This ensures that the customisable smart alerts in RGB lights, which respond to calls, messages, and music, operate independently of the main processor, reducing system strain and improving responsiveness.

On the technical side, the Ultra model is equipped with a MediaTek 7400 4nm chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 50 MP Sony IMX752 primary sensor with OIS. It also features a 13 MP front camera and 33W fast charging for its 6,000 mAh battery. For gamers and power users, the device includes a Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system and customisable actionable buttons. Archi Gogoi, Official Spokesperson, noted that the device is “not just a tool, it’s a part of your identity.”

Data sovereignty and localised infrastructure

A critical component of the Ai+ value proposition is its focus on data security. Govind Janardhanan, Senior Director, detailed the brand’s sovereign architecture. By using an on-device APK for encryption and hosting data on Mumbai and Delhi-based Google Cloud servers, Ai+ ensures that user data stays within Indian borders. This “India-first” philosophy is a central pillar of the Next Quantum OS, which also features the NxtHalo App, a revolutionary interface designed to reduce screen time by up to 20 per cent through expressive back-panel notifications.

The OS also integrates Google Gemini and a predictive privacy engine. This allows the device to anticipate access flags and suggest preventive actions, moving the smartphone experience from being “app-driven” to “system-driven.” Janardhanan explained that the Next Quantum OS is built to reduce friction and noise, saying “less tapping, more doing.”

Flipkart distribution and brand scaling

Kanchan Mishra, Vice President at Flipkart Mobiles, spoke about the importance of trust and distribution in the smartphone sector. “Flipkart is looking forward to further deepening this collaboration...as India’s homegrown e-commerce ecosystem,” Mishra said. By making these “tools of tomorrow” available within consumer budgets, Ai+ and Flipkart aim to scale the brand’s footprint significantly.

The launch is bolstered by high-profile marketing associations with the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing IPL 2026. With Ishan Kishan as the face of the brand, Ai+ is positioning itself as a fearless and grounded player in the competitive Indian market. Both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra will be available on Flipkart, marking a new chapter in the brand’s mission to provide accessible excellence to every Indian consumer.

Click here for more information on Ai+ Nova 2 5G.

Click here for more information on Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G.