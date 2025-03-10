AI development faces risk of entrenched bias due to underrepresentation of women: Microsoft exec

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The underrepresentation of women in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a significant risk of perpetuating the prevailing societal biases into future technologies, according to a top Microsoft executive.

Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia, believes that inclusion is a shared responsibility and if AI continues to be shaped without diverse perspectives, the biases of today risk becoming hardwired into the technology of tomorrow.

"This isn't just a number's problem; it's about the future we're building. If AI is shaping the world, then the people shaping AI need to reflect the world's diversity. Otherwise, the biases of today risk becoming hardwired into the technology of tomorrow.

Advertisement

"That's why we need to start early -- sparking curiosity in young girls, strengthening mentorship networks, and ensuring women have the skills and leadership opportunities to drive AI forward," Agrawal said in a conversation with PTI.

This holistic approach is crucial to address the "leaky pipeline", where entering the workforce and staying there can feel like an uphill task for many women, she added.

This concern is particularly relevant as AI increasingly shapes various aspects of life, from healthcare and finance to education and employment. An AI trained primarily on data reflecting existing societal imbalances could perpetuate those very imbalances, creating a feedback loop of bias.

She shared that women comprise 31.6 per cent of Microsoft's core workforce, and the company is actively working towards better inclusion.

Advertisement

The need for greater female participation is especially critical in emerging fields like cybersecurity, where demand is high, but women remain underrepresented.

"The real challenge and opportunity lies in ensuring that women don't just enter the workforce but thrive in it. Technology has the power to be an equaliser, offering flexible careers, diverse roles, and limitless possibilities. Yet, the crucial transition from mid-level to leadership remains a hurdle for many women. That's where an inclusive culture makes all the difference," Agrawal said.

Inclusion is about fostering a workplace where women don't have to choose between ambition and balance, where mentorship and support systems empower them to navigate pivotal career moments with confidence.

The road ahead is about creating environments where women feel empowered by mentorship, equal access, and a culture that celebrates their contributions, she said.

Advertisement

"True inclusion is about more than representation; it's about reimagining the way work fits into women's lives. When we get the formula right -- when technology, policies, and workplace culture work in harmony -- we unlock limitless potential."

Agrawal underscored the need to ensure that digital access isn't a privilege, but a right. Expanding broadband infrastructure, integrating AI-powered learning platforms into schools, and fostering digital literacy from an early age can be game-changers, she said, turning limitations into opportunities.

With the right digital tools and skills, women who once faced barriers to employment can now start businesses, access new markets, and build sustainable careers--without having to leave their communities.

She advocated for creating an equitable workplace, where men are not mere bystanders but active allies who champion inclusion, challenge biases, and create inclusive spaces.