AI, digital ecosystem integration discussed at BRICS Working Group meeting in Pune

Pune, Aug 17 (PTI) Delegates from member countries discussed a range of issues, from artificial intelligence, next-generation communications to digital ecosystem integration, at a meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Information and Communication Technologies in Pune on Monday.

India hosted the seventh meeting of the BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The in-person meetings of the BRICS ICT Track, under India's chairship 2026, are being held under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Inaugurating the meeting, Department of Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agrawal outlined India's theme for the ICT Track -- "Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future".

Agrawal said the inauguration marked the beginning of an important week of engagement under the BRICS ICT Track and represented the continuation of a collaborative process that had been underway for several months.

Since India assumed the chairship of the BRICS ICT Track earlier this year, member countries had worked through successive working group meetings, thematic webinars, concept notes and regular exchanges among experts and officials, he said.

"These engagements have enabled us to share experiences, build a common understanding of our priorities and collectively shape the agenda before us today," the IAS officer said.

Delegates from member countries discussed AI, next-generation communications, Industry 4.0, electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure and digital ecosystem integration.

During the day, the Council of the BRICS Institute of Future Networks reviewed activities of designated national branches and updates from study groups dealing with AI, next-generation communications, Internet applications in Industry 4.0 and electromagnetic field exposure.

The Working Group subsequently discussed priorities outlined in the Issues Note prepared by the chairship, questions under each of the four pillars and responses received from member countries through a survey questionnaire.

Concept notes submitted by member countries were also taken up for discussion.