AI in Banking: Raw, Messy and Necessary Work of Changing How a Bank Operates

Most banks will tell you they are “using AI.” Fewer can tell you what that means in practice: which processes have genuinely changed, which decisions are materially better, and what the organisation had to do differently to make any of it work. The gap between the announcement and the reality is, in most cases, considerable.

They sat down to talk about what it truly takes to introduce artificial intelligence into the bloodstream of one of America’s largest regional banks, and the lessons that emerged were as much about human readiness as about algorithmic prowess.

The Case for Reimagination Banking is the world’s oldest information business. And for decades, one of the slowest to change its own plumbing. AI arrived as a knight in shining armour. For the first time, there was a technology that could cut through data backlogs, personalise at scale, flag risk in real time, and make the creaking machinery of a large bank feel responsive.

But the armour came with fine print. Having the technology was one thing. Knowing where and how to deploy it, became the next, harder imperative.

For C Bank, the question was never simply “should we adopt AI?”. It was “how do we adopt AI in a way that actually transforms outcomes rather than generating impressive-sounding pilots that go nowhere?”

‘Systemic over siloed, outcome-driven over technology-driven’, this guiding philosophy became the north star for C Bank’s AI journey. It meant resisting the temptation to celebrate small, isolated wins and instead asking the harder question: does this, in totality, make the bank meaningfully better?

Integrating AI Across Operations and Decision-Making The scope of what C Bank set out to do was considerable. AI was not to be introduced in one department or for one use-case, but woven into the fabric of operations and decision-making.

Analytics, C Bank’s AI implementation partner, brought the architecture and the engineering muscle to translate ambition into deployed systems. But Pradip is careful to distinguish between the banking sector’s enthusiasm for AI in general and its caution around Generative AI and autonomous agents, who can perform tasks without human intervention, in particular.

This is not to be seen as timidity, but as institutional wisdom. A misclassified email is a nuisance; a misclassified loan application is a legal and ethical event. The stakes in banking demand that the guardrails be built before the race begins. Even so, banking and financial services remain one of Analytics’s fastest-growing verticals. This is a testament to an industry that is hungry for transformation, even as it treads carefully. The focus, Pradeip emphasises, is always on building systems, not on optimising isolated tasks that don’t move the needle.

Deciding Where AI Belongs: 3 Simple Tests In a large bank with thousands of processes and a labyrinth of regulations, deciding where to deploy AI can be paralysing. Swami has a disarmingly simple framework to cut through that paralysis.

Three questions. Does it make customer interactions better? Does it simplify routine tasks? Does it achieve higher throughput without compromising on safety and privacy?

If the answer to any of these is yes, AI belongs in the conversation.

Of these three, Swami reserves special emphasis for the first: making customer interactions better. In banking, the customer relationship is everything. It determines retention, share of wallet, and ultimately, long-term profitability. And for too long, that relationship has been mediated by friction: long hold times, repeated form-fillings and generic offers. AI changes that calculus, enabling a bank to be responsive rather than reactive, and present at the moments that matter.

The Bottlenecks that Need to be Dealt with First Beneath the optimism of any AI transformation lurk some stubborn bottlenecks that surface, almost without exception, across implementations. Pradeip from Analytics, reveals three critical implementation challenges.

The first is data. The state of data. Banks are data-rich institutions, but that data is often messy, siloed, inconsistently labelled, and historically collected for purposes other than AI training. Feeding bad data into a sophisticated model does not produce a sophisticated result. It produces a confident wrong answer, which is arguably worse

The second is the absence of AI-ready infrastructure. AI cannot be layered meaningfully on systems that were never built to support its scale, speed, or complexity. Legacy architectures, fragmented platforms, limited integration, weak governance layers, and inadequate compute environments can slow down even the most promising AI initiatives.

The third bottleneck is lack of training. In other words, Unpreparedness. AI tools, however well-designed, are only as effective as the people who work alongside them. Without training, the technology sits unused, misused, or feared.

Pradeip reaches for an analogy that makes the problem vivid.

Miss any one of these, and the implementation falters. Miss all three, and the investment is wasted. The questions must be answered not in sequence but simultaneously, in a kind of coordinated readiness that is harder to achieve than any of the individual elements.

Measuring What Moves How does one know if it is working? This is the question that separates genuine transformation from the theatre of transformation. Swami is clear: the answer lies in before-and-after studies grounded in metrics that actually reflect customer and business outcomes.

Take customer satisfaction scores. What were they before a particular AI-driven intervention? What are they after? The delta is real. It is auditable. And it is far more honest than the number of models deployed or the volume of data processed.

The Leaders and the Laggards The AI landscape in banking is not uniformly advanced. There are firms that are genuinely ahead, and firms that are falling behind while believing they are keeping up. What separates them?

A bank that has deployed a chatbot in customer service and considers itself an AI company is not in the same league as a bank that has embedded AI into credit risk modelling, fraud detection, personalisation engines, operations, and compliance.

Pradeip is equally blunt about what awaits those who choose to stand still. According to him, the cost of inaction is compounding.

Governance: Building the Circuit Breakers Speed is AI’s greatest gift and its most significant risk. A system that processes millions of decisions in the time a human analyst reads one file can also propagate errors at a velocity that humans cannot track.

Swami is precise about what governance requires in this context. “Agents can propagate errors at speed. And so when that happens, we need the right circuit breakers.”, he says. Circuit breakers combine technical controls, process design, and organisational culture. What can the system do? What is it prohibited from doing? When does a human override the model? These questions have no universal answers. They must be worked out carefully for each system and each risk profile.

“Establishing guardrails and context-setting are extremely important when it comes to setting up any AI system”, adds Pradeip from Analytics.



AI and Me: Personal Philosophies It is one thing to deploy AI across a bank. It is another to reflect on how one’s own thinking and decision-making is being shaped by it. Both Swami and Pradeip are candid about their personal relationships with the technology they champion.

Pradeip spars with and overrides AI, when it comes to matters where he himself is an expert. However, he finds value in leveraging AI for domains where he doesn’t consider himself to be an expert. It functions as an intellectual equaliser, allowing him to engage with topics, disciplines, and decisions that would otherwise lie at the edges of his competence.

Swami speaks of “intentional use of AI” alongside what he calls “intentional non-use of AI.” The former is about leveraging technology where it genuinely adds value. The latter is a kind of discipline, a deliberate choice to preserve certain kinds of thinking, judgment, and presence that he does not want to outsource, like playing the violin.

It is, in miniature, the same framework he applies to the institution: AI where it earns its place, and restraint where it doesn’t.

There is a version of the future that banks have been promising for years; one where the customer is known before she speaks, where credit decisions are not arbitrary, where fraud is caught in a blink, and where the endless friction of paperwork disappears. C Bank has decided that the future should not wait.

The lessons from C's story of transformation are transferable: clean data, organisational readiness, human capability, outcome-driven thinking, and the governance to ensure that speed does not become recklessness.

For the banking industry, the window for deliberate, thoughtful transformation remains open, but not indefinitely. The F1 car is ready. The question is whether the fuel can support it and whether the road and the driver can keep up.