How is the role of humans changing in a world of AI agents? What does artificial intelligence offer businesses, and what opportunities does it open up for science? From November 26 to 28, 2026, these questions are being discussed at the international AI Journey conference in Moscow.

The program features talks by more than 300 leading Russian and international AI industry experts. Scientists, developers and representatives of technology companies from Russia, China, India, Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, Kazakhstan, the UAE and other countries are presenting new solutions and research, sharing their experience and discussing the future development of these technologies. Watch the livestreams of all three themed days and learn first-hand how AI is transforming society, business and science.

November 26 — Society What role will humans play in a world of AI agents, and how are new technologies changing everyday life? The first day of the conference will explore how AI is used in healthcare, sports and transportation. Speakers include Chinese science fiction writer Chen Qiufan, co-author of AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future, who will talk about the role of humans in a world of new technologies.

November 27 — Business How can businesses turn the potential of AI into real value? The second day of the conference will showcase new AI solutions and real-world cases of their adoption across the economy. Wang Lei, former CEO of AI products at Tencent, will talk about the results delivered by AI agents, while Li Tan, chief expert at ByteDance and former director of digital transformation in Huawei’s manufacturing business, will discuss the shift from generative AI to the agentic economy. Raul Aju, a 16-year-old entrepreneur from India who has built a successful business with the help of AI, will also share his experience.

November 28 — Science How does AI help researchers explore complex systems and expand the possibilities of scientific discovery? The third day is dedicated to AI in scientific research, next-generation models, agentic systems and robotics. Speakers include Natasa Przulj (Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence), Ivan Oseledets (AIRI, Faculty of Artificial Intelligence, Lomonosov Moscow State University) and Valerii Babushkin (BP).

Note to the readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.