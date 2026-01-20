AI Momentum in India Sparks Constructive Dialogue on Tech Sovereignty

India's AI story has moved quickly in recent years. Infrastructure is coming into place: in March 2024, the Union Cabinet approved over ₹10,300 crore for the India AI Mission, and the Centre allotted ₹21,936.90 crore in its 2024–25 Budget to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Enterprise adoption is accelerating. NASSCOM's 2024 AI Adoption Index gives India a score of 2.47 on a four-point scale, up from 2.45 in 2022, with 87% of companies now classified as "Enthusiasts" or "Experts", and a two-fold increase in "Expert" or scaled AI adopters over the same period. India's AI talent pool is projected to grow to 1.25 million by 2027, while government-backed mission frameworks are beginning to align priorities across sectors.

Together, these strands are creating conditions where a long-discussed idea is starting to look increasingly tangible: building AI systems that are designed, governed and deployed for India's own economic, institutional and societal realities.

A critical shift is also underway inside enterprises. AI is moving beyond point solutions and copilots towards agentic systems that can reason, plan and act across workflows. Rather than assisting individual tasks, autonomous AI agents are beginning to coordinate complex processes across manufacturing, logistics, finance and public services. As these systems take on greater responsibility, questions of control, accountability and reliability become inseparable from questions of scale and performance.

These questions are no longer just theoretical. They are now shaping how governments and enterprises are thinking about sovereign AI - and they form the backdrop to the LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit 2026, presented by Dell Technologies. The summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders and practitioners to examine how governance and infrastructure can keep pace with increasingly autonomous systems.

The LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit 2026 is designed as an invite-only working forum rather than a large public conference. An officially affiliated pre-summit event for the India AI Impact Summit convenes in New Delhi on January 23rd. It aims to surface lessons from live deployments, examine unresolved trade-offs and consolidate practical inputs that can shape policy and execution.

As Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director of Dell Technologies India, has noted in recent discussions on enterprise AI, “AI agents will evolve from assistants into coordinators of complex processes across manufacturing, logistics and public services. These agents will optimise workflows, ensure operational continuity, and act as digital managers that elevate efficiency across entire systems.”

These capabilities are not being adopted passively inside enterprises either. Indian organisations are adapting AI systems to local languages, distinct workflows and real-world operating constraints. The signal is clear: demand is shifting from experimentation to systems that can operate reliably at population and enterprise scale.

From AI Adoption to AI Sovereignty

This evolution is bringing the idea of sovereign AI into sharper focus. At its core, sovereign AI refers to a nation's or organisation's ability to control its AI infrastructure, data, models and governance frameworks, rather than relying entirely on external platforms whose policies, priorities or availability may change over time. For governments, this is about national resilience, security and public service delivery. For enterprises, it is about trust, compliance and long-term operational control as AI becomes embedded in core systems.

India is particularly well positioned for this shift. A large and diverse enterprise base, rising domestic demand and expanding AI infrastructure are reinforced by a digital public stack already proven at population scale. Indian AI systems are being built to work across languages, levels of digital literacy and uneven access conditions. These constraints are not limitations; they force flexibility and resilience. As a result, AI systems designed for India are often better suited to travel across other large, diverse economies in the Global South facing similar realities.

According to Manish Gupta, "Sovereign AI is emerging as the cornerstone of innovation, offering India a unique opportunity to build resilient and trusted AI infrastructure. As we scale AI across the nation, robust governance frameworks and controlled AI environments are becoming essential to innovate safely and sustainably. At Dell Technologies, we believe that aligning compute, data, governance, and talent at both national and enterprise levels is key to creating AI models that are not only effective but also compliant and adaptable. India's diversity in languages and institutional capacities makes execution as critical as innovation, and this alignment will ensure we harness AI's potential responsibly."

Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, will set the tone on what it takes to build sovereign AI that is trusted, resilient, and ready to deploy at scale.

Governance plays a central role in turning this potential into an advantage. At scale, governance is not a compliance exercise layered on at the end of deployment. It is the operating system that allows AI systems to move faster with confidence. Clear data stewardship, accountable deployment pathways and trusted operating environments reduce friction as AI transitions from pilots to production, particularly for agentic systems embedded in critical workflows.

The next challenge, then, is coordination. Infrastructure, data, governance frameworks, talent pipelines and deployment incentives are all moving forward, but often in parallel rather than in sync. Without alignment across these layers, India risks deepening adoption without building durable, sovereign capability. It is not just about momentum, but about orchestration at scale.

As AI systems grow more autonomous and interconnected, coordination across the AI stack becomes the decisive factor. Compute choices must align with long-term policy intent and enterprise needs. Data readiness must evolve in step with governance and trust frameworks. Talent pipelines must support not only model development, but deployment, oversight and long-term stewardship. When these layers move together, AI scales predictably. When they evolve in silos, progress slows.

It is at this juncture that the LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit 2026 will take place - positioning itself as a focused prelude to the India AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 19-20th.

A Pre-summit by Design

The day opens with an governemt and industry lens. In his welcome keynote, Manish Gupta is expected to frame what sovereign AI looks like from the operating edge, drawing on experience across large-scale enterprise infrastructure and AI deployments. "The LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit is a pivotal platform to address these priorities, bringing together stakeholders to explore practical deployment challenges and opportunities ahead of the India AI Impact Summit. We are actively collaborating with public- and private-sector organisations to build durable sovereign AI models. By combining government-led direction and guardrails with industry-driven infrastructure, platforms, and operational expertise, we can scale AI ecosystems that remain trusted and adaptable to real-world demands. Our collaboration with Zoho, powered by the DellAI Factory and NVIDIA, exemplifies how innovation in sovereign AI can be achieved through secure, high-performance, and privacy-first infrastructure. Together, we are enabling advanced AI solutions such as Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Zia LLM, demonstrating the transformative potential of industry partnerships in driving trusted and scalable AI ecosystems."

The national framing will be set by senior government leadership involved in India's AI mission, reflecting the state's role as both a platform builder and an ecosystem coordinator. Affordable compute access, Indian-language AI systems and trusted governance frameworks set the direction of travel under the India AI Mission, where the focus has been on aligning infrastructure investment, skilling and public service delivery.

From there, the summit moves into structured working sessions designed to deepen and operationalise the discussion. Plenary conversations are expected to focus on national priorities and shared challenges in scaling AI with trust and inclusion. Fireside discussions will bring leadership perspectives on execution, partnerships and sequencing. Masterclasses will take a more practical turn, examining how organisations put governance into practice and how India's AI compute backbone can be built and deployed efficiently at scale.

Across these formats, the focus remains consistent: moving AI from pilots to production, building resilient and efficient infrastructure, enabling speed without sacrificing trust, and ensuring inclusion across languages, abilities and access conditions. The intent is to move beyond diagnosis towards a clearer sense of near-term priorities and actionable pathways.

These conversations will be guided by the IndiaAI Mission's framing around People, Planet and Progress, and mapped to its seven thematic chakras: Human Capital; Inclusion; Safe and Trusted AI; Resilience and Innovation; Science; Democratising AI Resources; and AI for Economic Growth and Social Good. Together, this framework is intended to keep debates on infrastructure, policy and deployment anchored in long-term public outcomes, while still allowing room for practical, experience-led discussion.

From Conversation to Consequence

The intent behind the LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit 2026 is straightforward: to ensure that when India's AI leaders gather again in February for the India AI Impact Summit, the conversation moves faster and lands sharper. Operating at the intersection of enterprise infrastructure, public-sector priorities and large-scale AI deployment, Dell Technologies brings a system-level perspective to these discussions, informed by real-world deployment experience across industries.

India's sovereign AI moment is close, but it will be shaped less by ambition than by alignment. The decisions taken now, on infrastructure, governance and collaboration, will determine whether AI in India remains a collection of powerful tools, or matures into a set of systems that citizens can trust, institutions can scale, and other countries can learn from.

