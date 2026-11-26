Managing a small business demands wearing about fifteen different hats on any given day of the week – or heaven forbid on the weekend too. Whether it’s responding to customer enquiries, managing social media, creating flyers and email campaigns, or coming up with ideas for the next month’s content calendar, small business owners are expert multitaskers.

That’s one of the reasons AI tools have become so popular with small business owners – particularly when it comes to streamlining marketing efforts. These tools can automate and speed up many of the repetitive tasks associated with daily operations. They can also assist with generating ideas and reducing the amount of time spent staring blankly at a screen. The important thing to remember, however, is that AI works best as an assistant rather than a replacement. The businesses getting the best results are usually the ones using AI to support their marketing efforts, not do everything for them.

Here are some of the AI marketing tools worth looking at today.





1. Adobe Firefly Creating visuals for marketing campaigns used to be one of the biggest hurdles for small businesses who couldn’t afford to hire a designer. That’s where Adobe Firefly has found a strong following.

One of the most popular features is Firefly’s text to image tool that allows users to create any type of image with a simple text prompt. Whether you need an image of a florist arranging a bouquet of flowers, an office workspace, or even a social media background, Firefly can create these images in mere seconds.

The real benefit for small businesses isn’t just the speed. It’s the ability to quickly test ideas without spending hours searching through stock image websites. If you’re planning a campaign and want to visualise a concept before committing to it, Firefly makes that process much easier.

Of course, while editing and refining the images will always yield the best results, Firefly can significantly reduce the amount of work on your plate.

2. Adobe Express If Firefly helps generate content, Adobe Express helps turn it into something usable.

A lot of the time, small business owners don’t need the most advanced software in order to create and edit their marketing content. What they really need is something that makes it easy to create social posts, flyers, brochures, promotional graphics, and short videos that look professional without requiring weeks of training.

Adobe Express includes almost all of the features that a small business owner will need in order to manage and create their social media content. All of these features are available in one program, and it is entirely browser based. So instead of jumping between multiple programs, you can often handle several marketing tasks in one place.

Additionally, Adobe Express also includes AI features that can create social media captions, resize content for social media, remove backgrounds from pictures, and create dynamic promotional and branded content for businesses. For busy business owners, that convenience can save a surprising amount of time.

3. ChatGPT At this point, most people have heard of ChatGPT and probably use it on a daily basis. But the reality is that many small businesses still aren’t using it particularly well.

The most common mistake people make with ChatGPT is asking it to write a social media post, article, or email, then copying and pasting it verbatim. This usually results in content that sounds robotic or sometimes even a little corny.

Where ChatGPT truly shines is brainstorming. Whether it’s drafting articles, creating social media posts, or even coming up with subject lines for marketing emails, ChatGPT can help small business owners overcome writer’s block and get the ball rolling in their marketing efforts.

The best marketing still comes from real people who understand their customers. ChatGPT simply helps get the ball rolling faster.

4. Descript Video content continues to dominate online marketing, particularly across social media channels where audience engagement is significantly stronger across video posts vs. static image posts. But despite the fact that video marketing reigns supreme, this digital marketing strategy isn’t entirely accessible for most small business owners. Editing videos can still be time-consuming and costly for small businesses that are working with limited funds.

This is where AI video generation tools like Descript can become a major asset to small business owners. Descript is a great tool that allows users to edit their videos by editing text instead of using a complicated editing timeline. It’s as simple as deleting a sentence from the transcript and the video updates automatically. As you can imagine, this is a major time and money saver for small businesses, especially the ones that are churning out video content en masse.

The Descript software also features AI tools to clean up audio, remove filler words, and make videos easily shareable on multiple social media platforms. For small businesses, that simplicity can make creating regular video content far more achievable, allowing for consistent video asset creation, and empowering small business owners to manage their own long-term video marketing campaigns.

5. Buffer AI Assistant Of course, creating compelling content is only half the battle. Actually posting your small business content and monitoring its performance can often be a little more challenging. With Buffer AI, however, you don’t need to be a social media expert to ensure your content is well-presented, optimised, and delivers all the right results.

Buffer is actually one of the more popular platforms for scheduling social media posts, and its AI assistant adds another layer of convenience for businesses trying to stay active online. The in-platform Buffer AI can generate social media posts, captions, and different versions of the same content to make the scheduling process easier for the business owner.

This isn’t to say that every single business post needs to be AI-generated, but small business owners can at least make the process of scheduling posts easier. This improved flexibility in social media management is naturally a game changer for businesses that might not have the time to create all of their social media content in one afternoon – nor scour social media analytics to discern performance reporting themselves.

For small businesses that manage social media accounts for multiple platforms, using a tool like Buffer to organise and schedule social media content is just as valuable as the content itself.

What AI Tools are suitable for your Marketing Efforts? The truth is that AI isn’t going to suddenly become the solution to every marketing challenge your small business faces. You can’t automate building relationships with your customers and creating your brand – these are challenges that will arguably always require a human touch.

However, harnessing the power of AI can help you remove some of the repetitive tasks that tend to slow you down. From creating eye-catching images to editing videos, the right tools can free up more time to focus on actually running the business.

It’s not about finding the best tool that does everything. It’s finding a few that genuinely make your life easier and using them well. So try a few of these tools out and see what you think. You never know, one or more of these platforms may just be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.