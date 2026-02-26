AI Typhoon and the HALO Trade: 11 US Market Trends Indian Investors Can't Ignore in 2026

For three years, the dominant story in the US Stock Market has been artificial intelligence. From NVDA stock price to meta stock price and AMZN stock price, AI has driven both earnings and excitement.

But 2026 has added a twist: the rise of the ‘HALO trade’ — Heavy Assets, Low Obsolescence — where investors seek companies AI cannot easily disrupt.

Here are 11 US market trends Indian investors should track as they think about US stock market allocations.

1. AI remains the earnings engine AI is no longer just a narrative. In sector after sector, US earnings calls now explicitly quantify AI‑related revenue, cost savings or capex. This is reflected in nvda stock price, pltr share price and meta stock price with investors pricing in multi‑year demand for chips, software and data infrastructure.​

For Indian investors, this means AI is still the core growth engine in the US Stock Market, not a passing theme.

2. Market leadership is extremely concentrated In 2025, a very small handful of US mega‑caps contributed the bulk of index gains. That pattern has continued into 2026. When you look at US stock market live charts, you are often seeing the influence of a dozen stocks rather than “the market”.

This has implications for any Indian investor who assumes that broad US index exposure equals perfect diversification.

3. HALO: “AI‑immune” companies step into the spotlight The HALO trade — Heavy Assets, Low Obsolescence — reflects a search for businesses AI is unlikely to replace: physical infrastructure, branded consumer franchises, resource companies and essential services.

Think industrials, energy, selected consumer, defence and some parts of healthcare. These stocks benefit from AI indirectly (through demand for infrastructure, power, logistics) rather than being at risk of disruption by new algorithms.

4. Software stocks are facing an “AI anxiety” discount Several analyses note that software names have significantly underperformed, with some baskets down double digits even as their earnings remain healthy. The fear is simple: if AI can do more, will customers pay premium license fees?

This explains why some investors are rotating from software into HALO sectors and AI infrastructure providers.

5. AI infrastructure is now a separate thesis Infrastructure providers — chips, networking, power, data‑centre real estate — have emerged as their own theme. The conversation around nvda stock price is less about a single product and more about being a toll‑collector for AI infrastructure spending.

Names like Palantir (pltr share price) and others in analytics and data platforms show how investors pay for scalable “picks and shovels” rather than just surface‑level apps.

6. Thematic ETFs are becoming de facto AI baskets Rather than pick individual winners, many investors are using thematic US ETFs that bundle AI, cloud, cyber‑security or automation plays. These often hold nvda, meta stock, amzn and other major beneficiaries.​​

For Indian investors, this can be a cleaner way to express a view on AI while managing single‑stock risk.

7. Financials are quietly repositioning around AI US banks and capital‑markets firms are experimenting with AI for risk models, trading workflows and client interfaces. Mentions of AI on US financial earnings calls have surged, reflecting both opportunity and cost.

This intersects with “lucid capital markets” style thinking — more data‑driven, more automated, and potentially more efficient allocation of capital over time.

8. Consumer platforms are monetising AI differently For large platforms, AI is becoming an engine for better ad targeting, content recommendations and productivity tools. That is part of the story behind meta stock price, amzn stock price and others where AI is less about a single product and more about an upgrade to the entire business engine.

The exact monetisation path differs by company, which is why stock‑specific research still matters.

9. Private‑market AI stories feed public‑market expectations Names like SpaceX remain unlisted, but speculation around a future SpaceX IPO share price spills into public markets via suppliers, partners and comparable names. This keeps sentiment around space, defence and advanced manufacturing elevated.​

Indian investors should see this as a reminder that not all AI‑related growth is visible directly through listed shares yet.

10. Valuation risk is real, but uneven AI leaders trade at demanding valuations, but the gap is not uniform. Some AI infrastructure players trade on earnings visibility; some software names still trade more on hope.​​

For Indian investors, this argues for a bar‑belled mix: quality AI leaders, selected HALO names, plus broad US exposure as a stabiliser rather than an all‑or‑nothing AI bet.

11. Benchmarks and risk models need updating Traditional benchmarks such as the ftse global all cap ex US index or standard 60/40 models were not built for an AI‑dominated market with intense concentration.​

For Indians tracking US stock market news, that means looking beyond past return patterns and stress‑testing for scenarios where a few large AI names drive a disproportionate share of risk.

A final word for Indian investors The AI Typhoon and the HALO trade together define the US Market today: one side is growth, the other is resilience. Indian investors do not need to choose one over the other; they need a framework that blends both, alongside domestic holdings and diversifiers like gold price and silver price trends.

