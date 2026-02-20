AI-biological intelligence convergence can transform healthcare: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday said the convergence of biological intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) can drive a paradigm shift in medicine, enabling breakthroughs in predictive healthcare, regenerative science and lifespan management.

"Biology on its own was limited in generating deeper insights, but AI tools are opening immeasurable opportunities to understand living systems," Mazumdar-Shaw said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here.

She noted that biological systems function like distributed data centres, processing information with minimal energy compared to gigawatt-powered AI systems.

"Biology has a lot to teach AI in terms of how to do it with less energy, how to do it rapidly, and how to multiplex multimodal data very quickly," she said.

Mazumdar-Shaw described reprogramming cells - such as converting malignant cancer cells into non-malignant ones - as the 'holy grail' of medicine.

She said AI could accelerate regenerative science and help shift healthcare from hospital-centric models to predictive and preventive community care.

Highlighting the importance of generational learning embedded in DNA, she cited examples such as migratory birds with navigational intelligence.

"Without AI, you cannot have deep insights into biology. The future will be defined by this convergence," she added.

On data sharing, Mazumdar-Shaw pointed out that reluctance to share information globally has created silos, but India's open digital public infrastructure offers a unique advantage.

"India is uniquely positioned with its open networks. If we can keep generating data and reduce the cost of inference through economies of scale, then you have a winning formula," she said.