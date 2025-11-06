Aimee Lou Wood says Angelina Jolie supported her on 'Anxious People' set

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) "The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood, who criticised Saturday Night Live for making fun of her teeth, says she has now started to speak up.

Lou Wood described an incident on the set of "Anxious People", the Marc Forster feature co-starring Angelina Jolie.

The "Sex Education" star said she started panicking while filming an emotional scene and became overwhelmed with multiple people instructing her and spoke up about it, reported Deadline quoting her interview with Harper's Bazaar.

“I've spent years feeling unable to say anything like that for fear of seeming argumentative – but now I feel like I can take ownership of what I need to thrive, and tell people what won’t work for me,” Lou Wood said.

“When I spoke up, all I could see was Angelina giving me a thumbs up. She’s possibly the most famous woman ever, but she’s so normal.”

Lou Wood had criticised the parody of her character on "The White Lotus" by "Saturday Night Live". On the show, Sarah Sherman wore a pair of fake buck teeth to portray the actor.

The actor said she finds "LA emotionally bulimic"

"...I say that as an ex-bulimic. It is this super-sized adventure where everyone’s talking about you all the time and you have to talk about yourself all the time. And then I leave, and I want to throw it all up," the 31-year-old added.

"Anxious People" is based on the Fredrik Backman novel of the same name. The novel was also previously adapted by Netflix as a Swedish series.

Lou Wood was last seen in the series "Film Club" and was also recently cast as Pattie Boyd in Sam Mendes' "The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event".