New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Air passenger services recorded 35.52 per cent inflation in the July-September quarter, recording the highest rate of price rise among the seven major services for which the inflation data was released on Wednesday.

Securities transaction services and banking services, however, recorded a deflation of 6.93 per cent and 3.96 per cent respectively, the provisional Service Producer Price Indices (PPI) for the second quarter of 2026-27 released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

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The PPI has inflation data of seven major services -- Banking, Securities Transaction, Insurance, Management of Pension Funds, Railways, Air (Passenger), and Telecom -- with base year 2022-23.

Service PPI measures the change in the average prices received by producers on production of a service.

As per the data, inflation in Air (Passenger) Services rose 35.52 per cent YoY in the second quarter, compared to 31.94 per cent in the first quarter.

Annual inflation in railway passenger service price index rose 2.17 per cent during September quarter, lower than 3.50 per cent in the June quarter.

Inflation in 'Banking Service Contribution' was 3.86 per cent in Q2 of FY27, higher than 2.62 per cent in Q1. The 'Banking Service Price' witnessed 3.96 per cent deflation in Q2, vis-a-vis 4.98 per cent deflation in Q1.

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Securities Transaction Service Prices saw a deflation of 6.93 per cent in Q2, compared to 1.32 per cent deflation in June quarter.

Pension fund management, insurance and telecom services recorded an inflation of 1.01 per cent, 0.49 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively in September quarter, compared to 5.48 per cent, 0.98 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively in the June quarter.

The government would eventually include more services in the Service PPI data.

The government in June came out with the maiden PPI data for both goods and services to better reflect price movement at producer's level, paving the way for phasing out wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation numbers in the next five years. Thereafter, in August the services PPI data was issued.

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