Airlines making operational arrangements in response to evolving situation in West Asia: Ministry

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and their potential implications for air travel between India and the region.

It also said that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and coordinated responses.

Data suggest that Indian carriers operated 45 inbound flights with 7,047 passengers arriving on them from West Asia on March 9, the ministry said in a statement.

Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations, it said.

The ministry said it is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner.

Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period, it said.

Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12, while IndiGo will commence Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services from Thursday, it said, adding that SpiceJet has been facilitated to obtain alternate airport approvals to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility in the region.

Akasa Air has been advised to align its planned commencement of Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services with prevailing operational conditions, and it is scheduled to begin operations from March 12, the ministry said.

Indian carriers have also sought operational flexibility to ensure safe passenger movement and evacuation support where required, the statement said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has coordinated with the relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots and to permit the use of the Muscat International Airport as an en route alternate airport for flights to/from destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah, Al-Alan, Fujairah, Jeddah and Medinah, the ministry said.